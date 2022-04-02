Witness: Tanglewood Middle suspect ran to her house, tried to hide

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman who lives near Tanglewood Middle School says the suspected shooter ran to her house to hide, and it was caught on her security camera.

“The doorbell rung and I answered it and he just started hollering, ‘ma’am, there’s been a shooting at the school and I’m scared. Can I come in? Can I come in?'” said Elaine Griffin.

Elaine Griffin and her family weren’t at home, but she can access the doorbell camera through her phone. At that point, she says, she just saw a scared child in need of help. Griffin tells 7NEWS the suspect asked her to call his dad.

“I said, ‘do you have a son that goes to Tanglewood Middle School?’ So, he said yes and I said, ‘well, he’s on my back deck and he said there’s been a shooting at the school, and he’s scared. So, he wants you to come pick him up. He’s sitting on my back deck,'” said Griffin.

She says the suspect kept ringing the doorbell. Then, she got a call from a detective.

“He said, don’t tell him you’ve been talking to us. I said, well, okay. So, I didn’t say anything,” she said.

Griffin says she felt like something was off while watching him through the camera.

“He just mostly come and would grab his head and he would go down his face. He kept peeping around the corner, but he would jump back. I just thought then, I wonder if he’s the shooter,” said Griffin.

She says the suspect kept pleading to be let inside the home.

“He said, just let me in! Please let me in! He said, I got my bookbag and threw it to the side. I don’t have a gun, I don’t have a gun,” she said.

Then, Griffin said, he was found hiding under her deck.

“He hid the gun, or the bookbag, up under the wood. But he told the officers, when they got him under there, where he had put the gun,” said Griffin.

Griffin said the entire situation was just heartbreaking and she’s praying for everyone involved.

“They was just babies, both of them, and both parents has lost. Both parents has lost, it’s just a tragedy,” she said.

7NEWS does not know the identity of the suspect, due to this age. Officials said he is being held at the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

