Palm Desert, CA

Five hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on Varner Rd in Palm Desert

By Jesus Reyes
 2 days ago
Five people have been taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash on Varner Road in Palm Desert.

The crash was reported just before 6 p.m. on Varner Road and Avenue 38, east of Cook Street.

CAL FIRE confirmed that one person had to be extricated from one of the vehicles.

Four people suffered serious injuries, one had moderate injuries.

Viewers have reported Varner Road is shut down on both sides in the area. There is also a big traffic jam on the eastbound side of the I-10 around the Washington exit.

We have a crew on the way to the scene to gather more details. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

The post Five hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on Varner Rd in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ .

KESQ News Channel 3

Murder of Palm Springs resident at outlet mall in Cabazon shocks friends and family

Palm Springs resident Michael Moser, 66, was identified as the victim in last Thursday's deadly shooting at the Desert Hills Premium Outlet Stores in Cabazon. Riverside County Sheriff's received a call on March 24 just before 7 p.m. that someone had been shot at the outlets. Deputies on scene located Moser and emergency crews attempted life-saving measures, The post Murder of Palm Springs resident at outlet mall in Cabazon shocks friends and family appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
