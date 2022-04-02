ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, MI

Learn more about effort to suppress next invasive moth outbreak at these workshops

By Jackie Smith, Port Huron Times Herald
 2 days ago
Three workshops are set in April for residents looking to learn more about an aerial spray suppression effort slated for this spring to evade another destructive season with invasive moths.

After hundreds of residents reported heavy tree defoliation and other nuisances in 2021 because of moth caterpillars — renamed spongy moths in place of the more common but derogatory “gypsy” label — St. Clair County is funding up to $550,000 to spray a deterrent over thousands of acres.

The areas affected by moths last year were identified through the Friends of the St. Clair River, which conducted egg mass surveys to see where caterpillars may hatch starting in late April and early May.

In a statement this week, Friends field technician Lydia Nicholas said the suppression program will use “a biological insecticide called Bacillus Thuringiensis” that’s a “naturally occurring bacterium found in the soil and is not harmful to pets, birds, beneficial insects, or humans.”

Meetings to cover details surrounding moth outbreaks and management options are set for 6:30 p.m. on April 5 at St. Clair Township hall, 6 p.m. on April 6 at Clyde Township hall, and 6:30 p.m. on April 14 at Columbus Township hall.

An egg mass scraping party is also set for 10 a.m. April 9 at Greig Park in St. Clair.

Friends officials told county commissioners in early March that over 5,000 acres could be affected this year based on last year’s surveys.

Clyde Township at the most at over 2,300 acres, distantly followed by St. Clair, Columbus, Kenockee, Grant, and Emmett townships with 606, 574, 325, 277, and 260 acres, respectively.

Property owners will be able to opt-out of the spray program if they’re notified they’re in a spray block.

St. Clair County Commissioner Jorja Baldwin, who spearheaded much of the response for the county board last fall, said those who aren’t in a spray block but want to address their own moth issue may also be able to learn more on management.

The spray program does not eliminate the spongy moth pest entirely but will reduce the number of caterpillars and the leafy trees they consume. The workshops are expected to also address the process for monitoring and reporting caterpillars, provide an overview of the spray blocks, and take other questions.

For more information, contact gypsymoth@stclaircounty.org or (810) 294-4965 or visit www.stclaircounty.org/caterpillars.

Contact Jackie Smith at (810) 989-6270 or jssmith@gannett.com.

