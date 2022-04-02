ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tornadoes, thunderstorms and wind, oh my: Here's what to expect in Middle Tennessee as spring blooms

By Nicole Young, Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle
 2 days ago
Springtime in Tennessee can be a rollercoaster ride.

Temperatures can be all over the place, a few snowflakes could fall and, of course, there’s the threat of severe weather, including tornadoes, hail and damaging winds.

The months of April and May are two of Tennessee’s three “primary severe weather months,” according to Mark Richards, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Nashville. March is the third.

And although it’s “hard to predict severe weather,” Richards said, forecasters have a wealth of data at their disposal to help paint a picture of the possibilities to come.

What about the months ahead?

The seasonal outlook for the next three months in Tennessee calls for above-normal temperatures and slightly above normal precipitation amounts, according to Sam Shamburger, lead forecaster at the National Weather Service in Nashville.

For the month of April, the average normal temperature is 59.5 degrees. In May, it’s 68.1 degrees.

“When we say the temperature for the month will be above normal, it means that the average of all the days for the month will be higher,” Shamburger explained. “It doesn’t mean that it won’t get cold on some nights or hot on some days.”

In terms of rainfall amounts, April averages 4.27 inches while May averages 4.26.

“As we know from the 2010 flood, we can get a lot more than that,” Shamburger said. Looking ahead into April, Shamburger said Middle Tennesseans can expect frequent rain events.

And what about that wind?

If it seems like Middle Tennessee has been windier than normal over the last month, it’s because it has been. Using Nashville data, Shamburger said there were 12 days in March where the winds have been over 30 miles per hour, and four days where winds have been over 40-50 miles per hour. In March 2021, there were 10 days with winds over 30, but only one day with winds over 40, he said.

“It has been unusually windy,” Shamburger said. “But March was relatively quiet, overall. We didn’t see any tornadoes, and we only had severe thunderstorms on March 22 [and 30].”

Speaking of tornadoes ...

In terms of forecasting severe weather, meteorologists at the service rely on data from the storm prediction center, according to forecaster Brendan Schaper.

The storm prediction center issues rolling 8-day tornado outlooks, highlighting potential areas that could be impacted by storms. Details can be limited in the 4-8 day range, but they get fleshed out in the 1-3 day range, according to Schaper.

“They do an excellent job providing us with guidance at the local level,” Schaper said. “The storm prediction center is looked at as the … primary weather source in the U.S. At the local level, we’re responsible for knowing topography and other local features in the area, and we take that all into account when we issue our seven-day forecasts."

Meteorologists also get an idea about what’s to come by analyzing data specific to Middle Tennessee.

Complete weather records in Nashville date back to the early 1870s, Shamburger said.

“Tornado records were not officially kept prior to 1950 by the National Weather Service, but we do have some records of tornadoes going all the way back to 1811,” he said.

From 1950-today, Middle Tennessee has seen an average of 9 tornadoes per year.

The peak month for tornadoes is April, followed by May and March.

“Despite April being the peak month for tornadoes historically, April has been very quiet for several years now across Middle Tennessee, with only two tornadoes recorded since 2020,” Shamburger said. “There have been 65 total tornadoes across Middle Tennessee since 2020.”

So far in 2022, there has only been one tornado recorded in Middle Tennessee, and it was an EF1 in Giles County that occurred on Jan. 1.

Despite the risk of tornadoes, severe thunderstorm winds are the most common type of weather damage seen in Middle Tennessee, Shamburger noted.

Since 2020, there have been 512 wind damage reports.

The peak month for wind damage is May with 154 reports, followed by March with 88 reports and February with 53 reports.

“Once again, April has been very quiet the past two years with only 25 wind damage reports since 2020,” Shamburger said. “If you combine all the tornado, hail and wind reports together since 2020, the most active month for any severe weather is May with 178 reports, followed by March with 139 reports.

"(April has seen) only 34 reports of any kind of severe weather across Middle Tennessee … However, this year could be different. We'll just have to wait and see.”

Reach Clarksville News Director Nicole Young at nyoung@tennessean.com or 615-306-3570.

By the Numbers: Tornadoes by month in Middle Tennessee from 1811-2022

The Leaf-Chronicle
