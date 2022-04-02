Teen author from northern Poconos to publish novel that puts racism front and center

WALLENPAUPACK — Propelled by the impact of racism on his own family, and by reports of police brutality against the Black community, 9th grader Justin Blanding is putting his passion for writing into practice with hopes to make a difference.

The American Reading Company (ARC) has acknowledged this with a contract to publish his book on the subject.

Blanding's accomplishments were recognized by the school board March 14, where he shared his book project. The novel, entitled "Land of the Free", is a story about a 15-year-old boy named Jamari Connor from the fictional small town of Laketown, Pennsylvania. ARC is currently helping Blanding develop the book.

In the story, Jamari gets pulled over and arrested, and suffers police brutality, putting him in the hospital.

"He was just a normal kid but then he gets an epiphany of why change needs to happen, because what happened to him is unfair." Blanding said.

According to Blanding, the story will likely be geared toward middle and high school readers.

Blanding said that while the story is fiction, the experiences are loosely based on incidents endured by his own family.

"The story is for so many people… people in my family I could name who were wrongfully abused by police," Blanding said. "It's not spoken about enough and I felt if I was given the opportunity, I needed to speak up."

Blanding's parents, Jamel and Kimberly Blanding, as well as his grandmother Karen Tucker, were at the school board meeting. They have been fully supportive throughout the writing process, Blanding stated. Blanding said he has also received congratulations from administrators, teachers and fellow students.

Blanding said his father has always encouraged him to read to expand his knowledge. As for writing, Blanding said he has always found it a natural way to express himself.

He told the school board that it was an honor to stand before them because, "only two generations ago, my existence as a biracial kid was outlawed by the Land of the Free."

Saying he did not know at this point where the book could lead for him, he added, "Right now I just want to finish the book, and really send a message so when African American kids pick this book up, they can see the book isn't all about me, it is a story for everyone… It is a story of tragedy but is also a story of hope."

"I need to be a part of that change." Blanding said.

What inspired Blanding's 'Land of the Free'

"Justin is just one of the most inspirational students in my career," Lisa Ussia, Wallenpaupack Area School District English/Language Arts Supervisor, said in an interview. "He is a natural born leader and an advocate for himself and others."

Blanding, who is from Hawley, was in 6th grade when he received an assignment to write a book. Ussia said at the time it was a mystery novel. His teachers reached out to her about his abilities as a writer, which led to her introducing him to ARC. The company sent him a congratulatory letter for his efforts.

Meanwhile, Blanding said he was feeling inspired to turn his focus to the national problem of racism. His own cousin Marcus-David Peters, he said, shot and killed by police in 2018 on an interstate in Virginia. Peters, a high school teacher, was shot after police said he fled the site of a car accident. The local medical examiner's office ruled his death a homicide.

National news coverage of incidents of racism motivated him, Blanding said, particularly the killing of George Floyd and the protests that followed.

Floyd was killed May 25, 2020 in Minneapolis by then police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin, while restraining Floyd for the purpose of arresting him, pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes. Hennepin County medical examiner said Floyd died of cardiopulmonary arrest, and described the manner of death as a "homicide." Chauvin was convicted of two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter.

Chauvin later pleaded "guilty" to violating Floyd's civil rights. Former police officers Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were charged and found guilty of depriving Floyd of his right to medical care. Thao and Kueng were also convicted of willfully failing to intervene and stop Chauvin in the killing.

"Ever since I was 10 or 11 my parents always taught me how to speak to police in a certain way," Blanding said, citing a feeling to always work twice as hard and be "two times better" than the average person. "That's for anything, any competition. I have to work two times harder, be extra nice just so I can be looked at equal, on a equal playing field," Blanding said.

"At the end of the day, my parents want me to see another day. I was born with a threat on my back, and they protect me at all cost." Blanding continued.

Whether it be a small town, or a city, it was important to "make a change." "At the end of the day, this is my town as much as anyone else's town. We're not going to run away." He said.

Blanding cited an incident in the book, during which a security guard follows the main character Jamari and his brother out of concern they are there to shoplift, because of a preconceived notion about the color of their skin.

"It's called tribalism," Blanding pointed out. "It's just identifying with who you feel more comfortable with. If you see someone not like you, you feel threatened."

Blanding gained experience during internship

Blanding, who is 15, said he had "part of the book written" just for him, but didn't think about getting a publishing deal. "When I got the opportunity, it just really came to fruition." He said.

Ussia said she recommended Blanding, and other students, for virtual internships with ARC during the summer of 2020.

The ARC, she said, partners with the school district in supplying books at different reading levels and from different publishers, to help build classroom libraries and to stock books in school libraries. The internship aims at helping student writers to publish a book, while learning techniques about writing or editing. Students' books that ARC may select to publish are then offered to school districts nationwide for their libraries.

Blanding chose to focus on the writing process during the internship.

Ussia said she was notified in March, 2021 that ARC was awarding Blanding with a contract to publish the book. It comes with a stipend and realization that his book will potentially appear in schools across the county, including his own. She was asked to share the acceptance letter with Blanding.

"After reviewing your book, 'Land of the Free,' we would like to reward Blanding with an award of excellence. You have created such an exciting, well-crafted book that we would like to publish it to entertain and inform other students." The letter from Jane Highland, founder and CEO of American Reading Company, reads. "You will be one of just a few elite student authors we have published."

"Many of our classroom libraries were curated with the assistance of ARC to ensure that every student in our school district has an opportunity to see themselves represented in texts they can access, and we are proud that Justin's story will be included not only for our Wallenpaupack community but for many others." Ussia said.

The book is still being edited Blanding said, as well as expanded. He said he was hopeful the book will be out in time for the 2022-2023 school year.

Blanding has advocated for Black culture and history since his elementary school days

Blanding has been involved with his school community since elementary school.

"In fourth grade I wrote the school board a letter about why we should have Martin Luther King Jr. Day," he said, adding he repeated this in another letter when he was in the fifth grade. In his second letter he urged the school board to include more Black history in the curriculum. "I did the same thing in seventh grade, and then finally the [Middle School] principal, Dr. Caruso, he really helped me talk to [district superintendent] Mr. Gunuskey."

Blanding said he went on to have meetings with the school administration about diversifying education.

"Finally, that happened, this was the first year we had Martin Luther King, Jr. Day off," he said.

Superintendent Keith Gunuskey acknowledged Blanding at the school board meeting for his contributions. In an interview, Gunuskey said that when Justin was in Intermediate School and then Middle School, he and other administrators met with Blanding on a few occasions, at which times he gave them ideas on how to make the district more inclusive.

Among his suggestions, in addition to incorporating Martin Luther King, Jr. Day into the school calendar, were daily activities the district could employ during Black History Month.

Blanding was also honored by the Greater Scranton MLK Commission, Office of Equity and Diversity at the University of Scranton with a Youth Leadership Award when he was in the seventh grade. The commission offered to help, so Blanding tapped them to work with the school district.

Gunuskey also thanked Blanding at the school board meeting for bringing the MLK Commission to the district. According to Gunuskey, the district was recognized as the Agent of Change for 2022 with the MLK Commission, and that the district agreed with Blanding's efforts. Gunuskey said that it was not "the end," but "only the beginning."

"Justin is a terrific student and an even better person," Gunuskey said.

— Ashley Fontones contributed to this report.