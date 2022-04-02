ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddon Township, NJ

Haddon Township edges out Cherry Hill East

By Bakari Tice
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Paige Watson led the way for Haddon Township with six goals as it defeated Cherry Hill East 10-9 in Westmont. Olivia Butler and Julie Coen also had goals for...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

NJ.com
NJ.com

191K+

Followers

102K+

Posts

69M+

Views

Related
NJ.com

Sterling over Collingswood - Softball recap

Maggie Ralston and Molly Skelly combined to throw a four-hitter for Sterling in its 7-0 win against Collingswood in Somerdale. Skelly had seven strikeouts, one walk, one hit batsman and surrendered two hits across four innings while Ralston threw the other three with two strikeouts, two hits and no walks or hit batters. Kayla D’Angelo, Brianna Blanchard and Rayna Pelcak recorded three hits apiece for Sterling.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Woodstown defeats Schalick - Softball recap

Ella Roberts went 1-2 with two RBI to propel Woodstown to a season-opening win against Schalick 3-0 in Woodstown. The two teams were scoreless going into the sixth inning before Woodstown notched three runs to come away with the victory. Grace White threw a complete game allowing five hits and...
WOODSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Montville over Mount Olive - Softball recap

Caitlin Olensky struck out 11, allowing two unearned runs, two hits and two walks to lead Montville to a 4-2 victory over Mount Olive in Montville. Julie Kobilarcik was 1-for-3 with a walk, two RBI and a run scored for Montville (2-0), which scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning and two more in the second. Daniella Biggio went 1-for-2 with a walk and two RBI, and Grace Kowalski was 2-for-4 with a run and a double.
MONTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

No. 2 Oak Knoll over Glen Ridge - Girls lacrosse recap

Sophia Loschert scored four goals as Oak Knoll, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Glen Ridge, 15-8, in Summit. Sophia Lambrianakos had three goals with two assists, seven draw controls and four ground balls for Oak Knoll (2-0), which led 7-3 at halftime. Darby Campbell added three goals with an assist and Devon Gogerty had two goals, three assists and five ground balls. Teagan Kocaj had nine ground balls and nine draw controls.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haddon Township, NJ
Haddon Township, NJ
Sports
City
Cherry Hill, NJ
Cherry Hill, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

East Brunswick over North Brunswick - Softball recap

Kelly Grove and Joceyln Nazario combined to throw a three-hit shutout to lead East Brunswick to a 10-0 win over North Brunswick, in East Brunswick. Nazario struck out four and conceded no walks and one hit in two innings in the circle, while Grove threw for three innings, striking out one, walking one and giving up a pair of hits.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Cherry Hill West tops Highland - Boys lacrosse recap

Ethan Turley led the way with five goals and three assists as Cherry Hill West defeated Highland 14-7 in Cherry Hill. Cherry Hill West (1-1) led 8-5 at the half and held on by outscoring Highland 6-2 in the second half. Cooper Legato also had a hat-trick to go along...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Mainland defeats Holy Spirit - Girls lacrosse recap

Julianna Medina finished with seven goals and seven ground balls to lead Mainland past Holy Spirit 18-15 in Linwood. Trailing 9-8 at the end of the first half, Mainland (2-0) came alive in the second as it outscored Holy Spirit 10-6. Lani Ford also tallied four goals. Maggie Cella and...
LINWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

No. 11 Millburn defeats Caldwell - Baseball recap

Robert Schneider went 3-4 with one RBI and one run for Millburn, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 4-3 victory over Caldwell in Millburn. Tied at two at the end of the fourth inning, Millburn (2-0) scored one run in the bottom of the fifth and sixth before holding on for the win.
MILLBURN, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
NJ.com

Spotswood defeats Colonia - Baseball recap

Casey Cumiskey went 3-3 with two RBI to lead Spotswood to a season-opening win against Colonia 8-1 in Spotwood. Spotswood jumped ahead early as it led 5-0 at the end of the first inning. Luke Johnson also knocked in three RBI and scored one run. Casey Cumiskey came away with...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Manasquan over Point Pleasant Boro - Baseball recap

Mike Presbrey hit a home run and had three RBI while Nicolas Gavan went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI as Manasquan won at home, 14-4, over Point Pleasant Boro. Pat Woodford, Jack O’Shea, Ryan Deegan and Cullen Condon finished with two RBI apiece for Manasquan (2-0), which put the game out of reach with seven runs in the third inning for a 9-2 advantage.
MANASQUAN, NJ
NJ.com

Jackson Memorial over Toms River South - Boys lacrosse roundup

Charlie Harrison’s six goals and two assists fueled Jackson Memorial to a 16-4 victory over Toms River South in Jackson. Drew Barocas had four goals with two assists and Matt DeRosa added two goals and four assists for Jackson Memorial (2-0), which sprinted out to an 8-1 first period lead. Justin Perillo had three goals and an assist, while Charlie Gumina added a goal and an assist.
JACKSON, NJ
NJ.com

Robbinsville edges out Hopewell Valley - Girls lacrosse recap

Kendall Franke posted a hat-trick as Robbinsville defeated Hopewell Valley 8-7 in Robbinsville. Alyssa Leale, Cora Butler, Danielle Sieja and Morgan Gonser also had goals for Robbinsville (3-0) with Sydney Sieja adding a goal and an assist. Alyssa Feith had two assists. Peyton Branagh led the way for Hopewell Valley...
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

Toms River South over Central Regional - Softball recap

Izzy LaPerry went 3-for-5 with two doubles and 3 RBI as Toms River South won on the road, 8-2, over Central Regional in the season opener for both. Janelle Blaszka went the distance and allowed two runs on four hits while striking out 11 and walking eight for Toms River South, which finished with 16 hits on the day.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Tennis: Results, schedule and links for Monday, April 4

Teams to watch: Group 4, Group 3, Group 2, Group 1, Non-Public A/B. No. 14 West Windsor-Plainsboro North vs. Princeton Day, 4. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Lenape over Seneca - Girls lacrosse recap

Gianna Monaco scored seven goals to lead Lenape past Seneca, 19-4, in Medford. Emma Bunting also scored six times with three assists and 10 ground balls while Lily Bunting had three goals and 11 ground balls. Both Lily Bunting and Monaco won seven draw controls. Goalie Paige Shaw made two...
MEDFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Sparta defeats Lenape Valley - Boys lacrosse recap

Adam Wood’s sock trick helped Sparta down Lenape Valley 13-4 in Stanhope. Sparta (2-0) took control early as it led 8-1 at halftime before outscoring Lenape Valley 5-3 in the second. Ryan Rossi also recorded four goals and four assists for Sparta while goalkeeper Joe Buono made 13 saves...
STANHOPE, NJ
NJ.com

Clifton over Bergen Tech - Boys lacrosse recap

Nate Ceneri scored four goals to help Clifton top Bergen Tech, 14-7, in Hackensack. Luke Ceneri also scored three times and assisted on four others while Rohan Desai had three goals and two assists for Clifton (1-1), which led 6-3 at halftime. Jacob Maldonado had three goals and an assist as well.
CLIFTON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
191K+
Followers
102K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy