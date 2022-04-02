Haddon Township edges out Cherry Hill East
Paige Watson led the way for Haddon Township with six goals as it defeated Cherry Hill East 10-9 in Westmont. Olivia Butler and Julie Coen also had goals for...www.nj.com
Paige Watson led the way for Haddon Township with six goals as it defeated Cherry Hill East 10-9 in Westmont. Olivia Butler and Julie Coen also had goals for...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0