Chael Sonnen believes a boxing match between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz would be a massive event for all parties involved and he’s probably right. As Paul digs his heels deeper in the sport of boxing it’s going to be difficult for him to find a well-known opponent who he actually has a chance of beating. That’s why the social media influencer is picking on aging mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters like Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren. Paul’s knockout wins have certainly been a sight to behold, but there’s going to come a tipping point when he can no longer bully his opponent inside of the ring.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO