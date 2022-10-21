ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Real Housewives of Potomac season 7: next episode info, cast and everything we know

By Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rd9GF_0ex8Qc8B00

We've been looking forward to The Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 ever since the moment that the sixth series — and that four-part reunion — ended. After all, it was a year filled with a salad toss, new breasts named 'Happy' and 'Ness' and a Nicki Minaj reunion takeover.

Now with the new season finally here,  fans are excited to see what's next for the ladies of Potomac. After all the shade that's been thrown between castmates off-camera, we'd venture to say the new episodes will be quite entertaining.

Here's everything we know about The Real Housewives of Potomac season 7.

When is the next episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac season 7?

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 has started off with speculation about Ashley's pending divorce and Gizelle's claim of Candiace's husband Chris having possibly been inappropriate. Talk about drama.

The next episode titled "Stand in Your Truth" airs on Sunday, October 23, at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo. Here's a synopsis of the new episode:

"Robyn loses her cool with Wendy and accuses her of being phony when it comes to Mia's alleged health scare. Gizelle's allegations against Chris leave Candiace furious. Robyn asks Juan for a prenup, but things don't go as planned."

New episodes become available to stream the next day on Peacock in the US. In the UK, the new season is streaming on the Hayu platform.

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 cast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36W2y4_0ex8Qc8B00

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 cast (Image credit: Bravo)

If you enjoyed the cast last season, have no fear, because not much is changing. All of the full-time housewives from season 6, including Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard, Robyn Dixon, Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton are returning for season 7. Furthermore, season 1 veteran Charrisse Jackson Jordan returns to the cast in a "friend of the show" capacity.

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 plot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wKKdf_0ex8Qc8B00

Robyn and Gizelle, The Real Housewives of Potomac (Image credit: Paul Morigi/Bravo)

Bravo was kind enough to include the storylines for each of the main cast members. Take a look.

"Gizelle Bryant is inching closer to becoming an empty nester, but it’s bittersweet. Her oldest, Grace, received her driver’s license and is ready to hit the road, while twins Adore and Angel are turning 16 and will be leaving the west wing soon. Gizelle is also "in these streets" dating and rekindling a romance with someone from her past but finds herself entangled in drama involving another housewife’s husband.

"Karen Huger is looking and feeling better than ever with some "tweaks." Her choices have left Ray questioning the motives behind her refresh. He worries the vanity procedures could have a negative impact on their daughter, Rayvin.

"Ashley Darby recently separated from Michael, and her main focus is motherhood with a little TikTok on the side. She’s looking for a new home for herself and her boys, but with Michael’s help, which makes the women question if she wants to be free of him.

"Robyn Dixon and Juan are finally engaged and everyone is expecting a wedding any day now ... everyone but the Dixons, who have mastered the art of procrastination. While getting married is not a top priority for Robyn, getting a prenup is since she is now the primary breadwinner in the family.

"Candiace Dillard-Bassett is busier than ever with a successful music career, but if she wants babies in the future, she has to act now. She has begun the journey with freezing her eggs, but along the way there are a few hiccups. Chris has taken a new job that is taking up a lot of his time, and an allegation from some of the women makes waves in their marriage.

"Dr. Wendy Osefo continues to teach, serve as a political analyst on national cable news and run her candle business. She now wants to open a Nigerian-themed lounge. Eddie thinks she has too much going on and needs to focus on her health and her family. Can she juggle it all and maintain her sanity?

"Mia Thornton implies on social media she has cancer and then reveals she needs further testing to determine if she has cancer. The back and forth has the ladies questioning what is true.

"Former housewife Charrisse Jackson Jordan returns as a friend and voice of reason that most of the ladies welcome except for Karen, who mysteriously goes out of her way to avoid her.

"Jacqueline Blake joins as a friend. She and Mia are so close that one might think they are sisters, but some unusual behavior has the ladies wondering what the real story is."

Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 trailer

The RHOP women are once again holding nothing back judging by the trailer. While it looks like there may finally be some peace between Gizelle and Karen, both ladies seem to have found new targets to feud with. Check out the trailer below.

