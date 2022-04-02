ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morganfield, KY

Cory Coble named Union County girls basketball head coach

By Randall Parmley
 2 days ago

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WEHT) Union Co. has named Cory Coble it’s new girls basketball head coach. Coble takes over the Lady Braves program after spending six years as head coach at Trigg County.

Coble went 82-89 at Trigg County, winning 3 straight district championships.

Coble has also been named 2nd region coach of the year twice.

