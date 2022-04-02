DOTD: All lanes on I-10E before Lobdell open

(CBS4) — Commuters who drive a stretch of Interstate 70 daily noticed a big change Wednesday morning. It posed the potential for a slower commute. (credit: CBS) This comes due to the lane shift as part of the Central 70 Project that made new, permanent lanes on eastbound I-70, east of I-25. These new lanes will be open for you to drive on a short stretch of the project between Steele Street/Vasquez Boulevard and Colorado Boulevard. RELATED: Drivers Can Expect Traffic Shift On Eastbound I-70 In Central 70 Project Zone This Week This was the first full shift for drivers onto the permanent lanes...

