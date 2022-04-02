PHS Lady Bulldogs take 4th in district golf

The Plainview High School Girls varsity golf team finished district rounds in fourth place this week. (Provided by Annette Garcia/Plainview ISD Athletics)

The Plainview High School Girls varsity golf team finished district rounds in fourth place this week.

The team competed in a two-round district contest in Canyon at Palo Duro Creek.

“I am extremely proud of how our girls stepped up,” noted coach Annette Garcia.

The girls put up their best team total of 383 in round one putting them in fourth place just two strokes beyond Tascosa on Monday.

“Not only did our varsity shoot well but our JV had a good showing considering this is the first time some of these girls have played a tournament on their own,” Garcia noted.

The teams battled high winds for round two on Tuesday. It was rough but the varsity team managed to cement its spot in fourth place.

District competitors included Amarillo, Amarillo Caprock, Amarillo Palo Duro, Amarillo Tascosa and Canyon Randall.

Though it was gusty, team member Kenzi Knippa shot her personal best of 94. She ended the day with All District honors and finished in 10 th place.

Kylie Carter finished behind her with 99 for 12 th place. Ashleigh Reese shot 103 for 14 th place; Kamryn Gregory shot 106 for 15 th ; and Pavin Mahaney shot 119. There were more than 50 golfers present for the district meet.

“It’s always a goal to field two teams and I feel like our numbers this year show we are headed in the right direction,” Garcia noted. “We are now finished with the season and I’m proud of how far we’ve come.”

Golf team members this year included:

Varsity:

Ashleigh Reese

Kamryn Gregory

Kenzi Knippa

Kylie Carter

Pavin Mahaney

JV: