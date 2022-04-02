Massingill advances to regional golf meet

The Plainview Boys Golf Team competed in the District 3 5A meet this week. (Photos provided by Gretchen Massingill)

The Plainview Boys Golf Team competed in the District 3 5A meet this week.

One PHS golfer advanced to Regionals.

Sam Massingill tied for 5 th place out of 58 golfers earning him a spot at the regional contest.

The team played at Ross Rogers Golf Complex in Amarillo on Wednesday and Thursday. The regional meet will be just down the road at the Rawls Golf Course in Lubbock.

Massingill is the first PHS golfer to advance to the regional meet since 2017.