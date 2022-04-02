ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Thunder's Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Questionable to return

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Robinson-Earl is questionable to return to Friday's game against the Pistons due to...

www.cbssports.com

ClutchPoints

Vince Carter, Danny Green, NBA stars react to UNC ending Duke’s season

The North Carolina Tar Heels handed Mike Krzyzewski a disappointing end to his time with Duke, as UNC took down the Blue Devils in their Final Four showdown on Saturday. Of course it sparked plenty of reactions from the NBA world, with former Tar Heels like Vince Carter and Danny Green among the first ones to comment on the big win.
NBA
WCNC

UNC coach Hubert Davis' father played college basketball at JCSU

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hubert Davis has been smiling a lot this month. The first-year North Carolina coach has guided the Tar Heels to the Final Four in a surprising run. And that smile looks familiar to many in Charlotte. Davis' father, Hubert Davis Sr., played college basketball at Johnson...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

J.J Redick Reacts To Coach K Losing Final Game To UNC

Former Duke star J.J. Redick predicted the Blue Devils would beat UNC at the Final Four on Saturday. Unfortunately for him, it didn’t happen. Just like it did in their win at Duke last month, North Carolina controlled the second half, beating its arch-rival 81-77 to reach the national championship game and end Mike Krzyzewski’s coaching career.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Boston

Draymond Green shares why guarding Robert Williams is so difficult

"Y’all have to understand, if you are even with Robert Williams, he is going to dunk on you." Draymond Green saw the play coming, but even the former Defensive Player of the Year couldn’t stop Robert Williams from catching a lob. In December, when the Warriors visited the...
NBA
CBS Sports

Bucks' Brook Lopez: Will be back Sunday

Lopez (rest) will play Sunday against the Mavericks. The Bucks' key starters got Friday's game against the Clippers off but will be back in action Sunday. Since returning to the starting five, he's averaged 11.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 24.0 minutes.
NBA
WREG

North Carolina takes out Coach K, Duke 81-77

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s remarkable career came to thrilling and sudden close Saturday night after Caleb Love made a key 3-pointer and three late free throws to lift archrival North Carolina to a thrill-a-minute 81-77 victory over the Blue Devils. This was the 258th, most consequential and maybe, just maybe, the […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Nets' LaMarcus Aldridge: Remains out of rotation

Aldridge (coach's decision) went unused in Sunday's 122-115 loss to the Hawks. Aldridge was cleared to play March 27 against the Hornets after missing the Nets' preceding nine games with a right hip impingement, but he still has yet to return to the Brooklyn lineup. With four straight games in which he didn't see the court in coach's decisions, Aldridge simply looks to be out of head coach Steve Nash's rotation at the moment. Andre Drummond and Nicolas Claxton look poised to finish the regular season as the Nets' primary centers.
NBA

