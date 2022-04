Cody Lam netted seven goals as Westfield, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated No. 20 Scotch Plains-Fanwood, 14-9, in Westfield. James Haley also scored three times with an assist while Ryan Waldman and Tim Murray had two goals and an assist each for the Blue Devils (1-1), which led 8-4 at halftime. Danny Hazard also had 10 ground balls.

WESTFIELD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO