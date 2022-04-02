ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Viewer question: Where are the Idaho tax rebates?

KTVB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tax Commission began processing payments...

www.ktvb.com

News Radio 1310 KLIX

$350 Million in Tax Rebates Headed to Idahoans

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idahoans who filed a tax return in 2020 and 2021 and were full time residents will begin receiving a tax rebate. The Idaho Tax Commission said rebate checks or deposits were expected to start heading out at the end of March to those who filed taxes the last two years or filed a grocery-credit refund returns. People will either get a minimum of $75 or 12 percent of their 2020 taxes, whichever is greater of the two. The Tax Commission said it expects to issue 880,000 tax rebates totaling $350 million this year. Rebates will be issued in the order 2021 tax returns were submitted to the Tax Commission. People who got their returns by direct deposit will get their rebates first, then the Tax Commission will begin issuing paper checks to people. About 25,000 rebates will be issued each week. People getting a tax rebate can track its progress by going to tax.idaho.gov/rebate. People will need their Social Security number, an Idaho driver's license or state-issued identification number, or the 2021 income tax return. The Tax Commission said a new feature this year will let those who get a tax rebate to donate it to parks and recreation, public schools, or transportation. The donation will need to be made before the tax rebate is received which can be done by going to tax.idaho.gov/donate.
IDAHO STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Moving Oregon’s border gains steam

In response to Mary Cooke’s March 15 letter “Many rural residents want to stay,” while it is true that many rural Oregon residents want to remain a part of Oregon, county elections held over the past year show that a strong majority of voters would rather be governed by Idaho. Greater Idaho measure campaigns have won their past six elections in Eastern Oregon, mostly by wide margins. Three more counties will vote in May, and more hope to qualify measures for the November ballot. Rural Oregonians are saying as loudly and clearly as they can that they want to change their state-level governance, and that moving the border with Idaho is their preferred solution. Such strong popular support for moving the border means this is an issue that should be getting more attention from media and legislators, not less. It’s time for elected leaders across the state to recognize and respect the wishes of voters and begin the discussion about moving Oregon’s border.
OREGON STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Southern Idaho Has One of the Top 20 Deadliest United States Intersections

It seems like we are constantly reporting on vehicular accidents around Idaho. Some days the news makes me want to stay home so I don’t have to drive. It’s a blessing that out of all the car crashes each year, only a few hundred are fatal accidents. But there are still hundreds of people killed in car crashes each year on Idaho roads and the most deadly of those roads is here in Southern Idaho.
JEROME, ID
FingerLakes1.com

Emergency SNAP benefits extended into April

About 400,00 households in Oregon will continue to get food stamps next month. State officials said recipients will get the emergency benefit until April 12. Roughly 399,000 households in Oregon are set to receive the benefit extension. The amount varies on household size, but $95 is the minimum amount. Find more information here.
OREGON STATE
Idaho State Journal

Two Idaho men went missing three years apart. An intricate web of connections might link their cold cases

BOISE – Two men went missing in the early 2000s, and people invested in the case have speculated that they disappeared under the same mysterious umbrella of mutual connections. Ahren Barnard disappeared in 2004; Jeramy Burt, who grew up in American Falls, vanished in 2007. Mutual acquaintances still link them together — two lawyers who were good friends, according to police — with theories of a possible hit man, and strings of connections to multiple people. The web of mystery, growing larger over time, have...
News Radio 1310 KLIX

7 Ways to Prepare in Idaho if World War 3 Breaks Out

The world is in a scary time these days. There is a world pandemic, scary bugs are traveling across the world, and an invasion taking place overseas. Many are scared of what could happen and have questions on what to do if a nuclear war were to break out. While there may be no possible way to see when an attack would come or if the people of Idaho would be hit, it is always best to prepare and think ahead just in case. Here are some ways to prepare and protect yourself and your family, if a nuclear war does occur.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KEYC

New Walz plan for surplus includes bigger tax rebate checks

NEW HOPE, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz released an updated plan Thursday for how to spend the state’s enormous budget surplus, including a proposal for income tax rebate checks of $1,000 per couple. His revised supplemental budget proposal, released Monday, follows last month’s announcement that the state’s...
NEW HOPE, MN
New Hampshire Bulletin

House votes for one-time $500 payment to some state retirees over cost-of-living allowance

The House overwhelmingly supported a one-time $500 payment to help some retirees with increased expenses rather than provide them an ongoing 1.5 percent cost-of-living allowance. It did so over the objections of Rep. Joshua Adjutant, an Enfield Democrat, who argued the state owes retirees more. “They have given so much and now they sit in […] The post House votes for one-time $500 payment to some state retirees over cost-of-living allowance appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
BUSINESS

