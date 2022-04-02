ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Diamond Hogs dominate Mississippi State in series opener

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Friday, #2 Arkansas baseball took down Mississippi State, 8-1 in the series opener. With the win the Hogs improve to 6-1...

