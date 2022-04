NORWALK — Kevin Rasnick recently joined the News 5 team, WEWS-TV Cleveland, as an account executive. He is a sales and marketing professional who previously spent more than 10 years in radio in the Huron and Erie counties area as an account executive. In addition to being an account executive, Rasnick also spent 10 years as a broadcaster for local high school sports on the radio.

