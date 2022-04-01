ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnfield, MA

Lynnfield gets $490K in opioid settlement

By Alena Kuzub
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GIaca_0ex8L37o00

LYNNFIELD — The Select Board has agreed on an opioid litigation settlement with Johnson & Johnson, which will bring about $490,000 into the community over a period of 18 years.

“This does not exhaust the litigation,” said Town Counsel Tom Mullen. “We still have cases pending in the Massachusetts Superior Court against some pharmacies and manufacturers.”

Mullen said the lawsuits seek reimbursement for damages in the form of additional costs by police, fire, ambulance, boards of health, emergency services and other departments due to opioid use.

“The theory is the response to 911 and other calls, for example, are directly attributable to the defendants’ actions, and as such, are damages,” Mullen said.

The town has been a party to legal actions involving a large number of defendants in the sprawling opioid litigation, said Mullen. National law firm Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP, which represents Lynnfield in these lawsuits along with many other municipalities, recommended that Lynnfield accept the settlement.

The settlement, negotiated by Attorney General Maura Healey with Johnson & Johnson (J&J) ― a major manufacturer of opioids ― and a number of distributors would give Lynnfield a payout stream over the course of 18 years that would total more than $490,000. In total, Massachusetts will receive more than $500 million, 40 percent of which will be distributed among all municipalities based on three criteria: the incidence of opioid-use disorder, the number of overdoses and the number of shipments of opioids into communities.

“These funds are not for general-revenue purposes; they must be used only for opioid prevention, education and treatment,” said Mullen.

Mullen said ongoing settlement efforts on the part of Healey are focused on coming up with a “global resolution” with respect to Massachusetts cases.

“The issue there is that communities like Lynnfield, who filed cases on their own in state courts, want to determine how to spend any recovered damages,” Mullen said. “Money from those suits filed by AG must go to opioid causes. But we believe we know best how to spend that money and we believe we have the right to determine what to do with any damages we recover. That’s why it was important that we file cases in state courts so how we spend the settlement amount is not limited.”

Scott+Scott will not be taking any payments from these funds.

Mullen said the J&J settlement does not have to be unanimous among all the other communities involved in the case.

“(They) could choose to settle but any opt-outs will result in the state getting less money and therefore having less money to distribute among the communities,” Mullen said.

The largest of the remaining unsettled cases involves the defendant Sackler family. Damages recovered from that case could be larger than from any other lawsuits, according to Mullen.

“I appreciate all the work that Scott + Scott has done and yourself,” said Philip Crawford, vice chair of the Select Board, to Mullen. “I’m surprised at how quickly the settlement came about. I expected this to be 10 years down the road so I’m very happy that this is coming much sooner.”

Crawford said that this money will help supplement substance-abuse prevention programming in the town.

This is the second opioid litigation settlement proposal that came to the Select Board in a span of a month. In February, the Select Board voted unanimously to accept a settlement with Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. for a little more than $10,000. That settlement requires the approval of all 27 plaintiffs in their respective cases against Collegium.

“Collegium is a small seller of opioids, named as one of several defendants in the litigation brought by our outside counsel, Scott + Scott, on behalf of Lynnfield and other 26 cities, towns and counties,” said Mullen, mentioning that the company only started selling opioids in 2016 so the damages attributable to them are small.

Collegium agreed to pay $2.75 million (to be allocated among plaintiffs by Scott + Scott). The law firm used relative population, relative harm measured by the amount of opioid sales within the community, and litigation risk assumed by the communities to distribute the money.

Unlike the J&J settlement, there are no restrictions on how the town can spend the Collegium settlement proceeds.

The post Lynnfield gets $490K in opioid settlement appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 1

Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com

3K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

518K+

Views

Related
MedicalXpress

Drugs that treat opioid use disorder are a good use for multibillion-dollar settlement funds

States, cities, counties and tribal governments across the nation will soon receive a windfall through several major opioid settlements. Drug distributors and manufacturers, including Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family members who own it, will relinquish a total of about US$32 billion for their role in the overdose crisis. Other litigation could yield more funds.
INDUSTRY
Turnto10.com

Neronha announces $107M opioids settlement with 2 drugmakers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Settlements with drug manufacturers Teva and Allergan announced Monday by Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha mark an end to the state's principal opioid litigation, bringing the total received by the state from a series of cash settlements to nearly $190 million. Under the deal,...
INDUSTRY
VTDigger

Vermont to receive $36M in new Sackler-Purdue opioid settlement

According to a new agreement, Vermont is set to receive at least $36.4 million for opioid treatment and prevention, as part of its share of a national settlement with the Sackler family and Purdue Pharma, the company they used to own. The settlement cleared a hurdle with the U.S. Bankruptcy...
VERMONT STATE
Washington Post

Federal government allows program to pay substance abusers for staying clean

A new legal opinion from the Biden administration appears to clear the way for wider use of an underutilized harm reduction technique: Paying people addicted to drugs for staying clean. Known as “contingency management,” the idea is supported by decades of research that shows providing repeated small payments for meeting...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lynnfield, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Lynnfield, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Health
MedicalXpress

State laws linked to very small changes in opioid prescribing

State laws are associated with small and non-statistically significant changes in opioid prescribing or nonopioid pain treatment, according to a study published online March 15 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Emma E. McGinty, Ph.D., from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, and colleagues examined the...
BALTIMORE, MD
US News and World Report

Dozen Doctors Get Prison in Health Care Fraud, Opioid Scheme

DETROIT (AP) — A dozen doctors are among 16 people in Michigan and Ohio sentenced to prison for a health care fraud that included the distribution of 6.6 million opioid doses and $250 million in false billings. A multi-state network of pain clinics participated in the scheme from 2007...
DETROIT, MI
bloomberglaw.com

Upcoming Biden Opioid Plan Will Target Treatment, Trafficking

Latest move in treatment-focused strategy from administration. The White House is planning to roll out its drug control strategy in the next several months with a focus targeting opioid addiction treatment and the trafficking of illegal substances, the Biden administration’s top drug policy official said in a Tuesday interview.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maura Healey
KVIA

Opioid Crisis Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the opioid crisis. Experts say the United States is in the throes of an opioid epidemic. An estimated 9.5 million Americans aged 12 and older misused opioids in 2020, including 9.3 million prescription pain reliever abusers and 902,000 heroin users. Opioids are drugs formulated to...
EL PASO, TX
EverydayHealth.com

Does Medical Marijuana Lead to Substance Abuse?

Several conditions that can legally be treated with medical marijuana in many U.S. states may not actually be improved by cannabis, a new study suggests. The study, published March 18 in JAMA Network Open, focused on the potential benefits and harms of giving people medical marijuana cards to legally obtain cannabis products to treat pain, insomnia, anxiety, or depression. It included 186 adults in Boston diagnosed with one of the conditions eligible for medical marijuana treatment.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Lawsuits#Opioid Use Disorder#The Select Board
Benzinga

Rhode Island Announces $107M Opioid Settlements With Teva, Allergan: Reuters

Rhode Island's attorney general announced settlements worth $107 million against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA and AbbVie Inc's ABBV Allergan unit to resolve claims over their roles in the opioid epidemic. According to the Reuters report, the settlements include $28.5 million in cash, plus the delivery of anti-overdose treatments -...
ECONOMY
The Staten Island Advance

Hochul signs legislation increasing Opioid Settlement Board members to 21; tasked with distributing $1.5B

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The state’s Opioid Settlement Board now has two additional members, a total of 21, following legislation signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Saturday. The Opioid Settlement Board is responsible for helping the state distribute settlement money from opioid manufacturers and distributors. The settlement money is to be used for prevention, treatment, and recovery programs across New York.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Politics
WETM 18 News

Wolf administration expands Naloxone order to combat opioid crisis

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wolf Administration announced on Wednesday, March 23the expansion of a standing order that Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson regarding the life-saving drug Naloxone. This expansion includes an eight-milligram naloxone nasal spray. Members of the general public can print a copy of the order and present it at their local pharmacy […]
HEALTH
WHYY

Camden County hails opioid settlement with J&J as ‘game changer’

The recent settlement between Johnson & Johnson and the State of New Jersey has been widely hailed by leaders as a historic moment in the ongoing opioid crisis. Camden County Commissioner Director Lou Cappelli called the settlement “a game changer” that allows the county to dedicate a large sum of money towards fighting the crisis. The county will get $32 million of the $641 million settlement that will be paid over the next two decades.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
lootpress.com

DEA’s Commitment to Expanding Access to Medication-Assisted Treatment

WASHINGTON (LOOTPRESS) – Today, Administrator Anne Milgram announced the Drug Enforcement Administration’s continued commitment to expanding access to medication-assisted treatment to help those suffering from substance use disorder. “In this moment, when the United States is suffering tens of thousands of opioid-related overdose deaths every year, the DEA’s...
HEALTH
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
518K+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy