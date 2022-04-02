Wheatland High students take top spot at FFA fair

Ellie Landers has been teaching at Wheatland High School for the past six years, but this will be her first year navigating a national competition with two champion pupils.

The students, Kiana Walton and Claire Pickell, both juniors at Wheatland, recently won first place at the California Future Farmers of America (FFA) State Agriscience Fair. On Monday, the two were honored at the 94th annual State FFA Leadership Conference in Sacramento where they received their award in “Cooperative Team Plant Systems Division 6.” Winning state in their division qualifies them to compete at the national FFA level which will take place in Indianapolis sometime this fall.

Their project focused on floral bucket sanitation methods, and which cleaner was most effective at eliminating bacteria: bleach, soap, or floral sanitizer.

Walton and Pickell started the process by swabbing all the buckets before cleaning them, and putting the samples in petri dishes of agar – a gelatin substance produced from seaweed and used in biological cultures.

The petri dishes were observed for bacterial growth over the course of seven days.

Then the buckets were cleaned, one bucket for each type of cleanser. After the cleaning, swabs were taken again and repeated in the petri dish observation process.

“That shows how much bacteria there was initially, and how much there was at the final amount,” said Walton. “Overall, we saw how much bacteria was prevented by the disinfectants.”

The students said bleach worked the best. The project could be continued by testing how the flowers responded to the disinfected buckets to see if there were any negative impacts associated with each specific cleanser. But for the purpose of this experiment, they limited themselves to testing only which cleaners killed the most bacteria.

“Seeing how the flowers reacted would’ve been too many variables for this project,” said Pickell. “That would’ve been the next step though.”

Landers said encouraging this type of scientific thinking is exactly what the FFA is all about. Walton is an FFA veteran who has been competing in agriscience since seventh grade. She previously placed fourth in nationals for her work on testing the caloric value of nuts. Walton said agriculture is definitely something she has great interest in and hopes to work in agriculture, environmental sciences, or nutrition.

In contrast, this is Pickell’s first competition and her first year taking courses in agriscience. Pickell favors mathematics and helped with a good portion of the project’s calculations. She hopes to pursue a career in marine biology after high school.

“The best thing about these agriscience projects is that the skills they are learning are so transferable,” said Landers. “No matter what area of science they’re in, or what area of investigation they’re in, it will benefit them.”

For those who don’t know, floral buckets are those used by florists to keep large batches of flowers in water prior to using them in arrangements. Landers teaches plant science in addition to an elective floral design class. Choosing to measure bacterial growth in the floral buckets was a win-win for both teacher and students.

“It was kind of a joint effort,” said Landers. “We presented as teachers and as students a lot of ideas and this is the one that they had the most interest in. And it’s the one that I wanted them to do because I was really curious about it myself and if my methods of cleaning my floral buckets in my classroom were the best method I should be using. So they went ahead and tested that for me.”

Both Walton and Pickell are looking forward to a summer break, but they will soon have to start preparing and submitting for nationals. Landers said it will start with them going back over their papers, checking for accuracy, and possibly retesting their samples. The students said they had a wonderful time at the California State FFA competition and are thankful for each other’s friendship.

“It’s just been really fun and I got to know Kianna a lot more,” said Pickell. “It’s just been an overall awesome experience. Really once in a lifetime.“

To learn more about FFA and opportunities for students visit www.ffa.org or www.calaged.org.