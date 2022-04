KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — KAT wants the community to sound off on the future of public transit in Knoxville by responding to two concepts of what a new bus network could look like. Both concepts show how the KAT bus network could be run differently within its existing budget, according to a release. They are not proposals, but rather a way to determine community priorities.

