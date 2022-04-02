ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Ross Colton scores 2 goals, Lightning beat Blackhawks 5-2

By MARK DIDTLER Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31b6n6_0ex8KVgi00

Ross Colton scored two goals and added an assist, Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point both had a goal and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Friday night.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 21 saves and improved to 13-0-0 against the Blackhawks in the regular season. He went 1-1 during the 2015 Stanley Cup Final in which Chicago beat the Lightning in six games.

Brandon Hagel added an empty-netter in his first game against his former team.

Tampa Bay’s Jon Cooper coached his 700th NHL game, becoming the 49th to do it. He is 426-215-59.

“The guys gave me a puck, so it was pretty cool,” Cooper said. “It will go somewhere good. Seven-hundred — 10 years ago I wasn't even sure I'd ever coach one let alone 700. Pretty special group we've had along the years. It's a family here.”

Calvin de Haan and Alex DeBrincat each had a goal, and Kevin Lankinen turned aside 38 shots for the Blackhawks, who lost 4-0 at Florida on Thursday night and have dropped seven of nine (2-5-2).

“They're a skilled team," said de Haan of the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning. “They're a veteran group. They've been around each other a long time. They seem to know where everyone is on the ice at all times It's a good test for a young group like ours to try and compete with those teams. It's tough, they're contenders."

After blowing a two-goal lead, the Lightning took a 4-2 advantage on a pair of goals by Colton in the second. After a rebound effort at 6:12, Colton then scored with 7:45 to go from just outside the crease off a between the legs backhand pass from Nicholas Paul.

“It was a sweet one,” Cooper said.

Paul and Nikita Kucherov had two assists apiece.

Stamkos opened the scoring on Tampa Bay’s 11th shot 6:11 into the game.

Point made it 2-0 from in-close at 10:12 of the first.

The Blackhawks battled back later in the first it to tie it at 2 on goals by de Haan and DeBrincat, who got his 39th this season.

De Haan got his third goal of the season, and second in three games, when his bouncing shot from the blue line eluded Vasilevskiy 1:59 after Point’s goal.

DeBrincat got the equalizer during a power play with 2:39 left in the first, a period where Chicago was outshot 19-9.

BACK IN TOWN

There was a video tribute during the first period for Tyler Johnson, who played in Tampa for the first time since being traded to Chicago during the offseason. A member of the 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup championship teams, Johnson circled in front of the bench to salute the fans.

“It's pretty cool,” Johnson said, “Obviously Tampa is always going to have a special spot in my heart.”

NUMBERS

Stamkos became the 56th NHL player to reach 470 goals. He has four goals and eights points during a five-game point streak. ... Tampa Bay is 9-0-1 in its last 10 games against Chicago. ... Kucherov and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare were the only Tampa Bay skaters not to have a shot on goal.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: Host Arizona on Sunday night.

Lightning: Former Tampa Bay star and member of the 2004 Stanley Cup championship squad, Martin St. Louis makes his first appearance in Tampa on Saturday night as the interim coach of the Montreal Canadiens.

“I’ll run into him tomorrow and get the skinny on what’s going on with him,” Cooper said. “He’s got that team pointed in the right direction."

———

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Olofsson scores go-ahead goal in Sabres 4-3 win over Preds

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson scored the go-ahead goal with 5:35 left in the second period, and the Buffalo Sabres extended their point streak to eight games with a 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators on Friday night. Tage Thompson scored twice, including his Sabres-leading 30th goal, and...
NHL
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings thumped by Ottawa Senators, 5-2, as Dylan Larkin's foe nets hat trick

The Detroit Red Wings faced a young goaltender making his NHL debut, had half a minute with two extra skaters, and still spent the night chasing their opponent. The Wings had to swallow a 5-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Friday at Little Caesars Arena, going winless for the fifth straight game. "Fire Blashill" chants broke out near the end of the night, after the Senators scored their final goal.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
theScore

King after loss to Lightning: Blackhawks 'can't compete with that type of team'

Chicago Blackhawks interim head coach Derek King was brutally honest following his team's 5-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday. "Eventually, that's the kind of team we want to be. Obviously, we're not there. ... We competed. We do. We try. We just can't compete with that type of team," he said, according to The Athletic's Mark Lazerus. "We're not there. We don't have the players for it."
NHL
FOX Sports

Toews scores late, Avs beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado's...
NHL
Times Leader

Statement win: WBS Penguins score nine unanswered to thrash Bridgeport

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Playing in arguably the biggest game of the season to this point, the Penguins found another gear. Facing an early two-score deficit against Bridgeport, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton answered in spectacular fashion. The Penguins scored nine unanswered goals to tie the franchise’s best output in history to smash the Islanders 9-2 on Saturday in front of a sold-out crowd at Mohegan Sun Arena.
NHL
FOX Sports

Lightning to host Matthews and the Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs (44-19-5, second in the Atlantic) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (43-18-7, third in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Auston Matthews leads Toronto into a matchup against Tampa Bay. He currently ranks fifth in the league with 88 points, scoring 51 goals and totaling 37 assists. The Lightning are 12-6-2...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Nikita Kucherov
Person
Brayden Point
Person
Alex Ross
Person
Martin St. Louis
Person
Kevin Lankinen
Person
Brandon Hagel
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Person
Alex Debrincat
NHL

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 5, Blackhawks 2

The Lightning scored five goals in this game (including one empty-netter), but if not for the play of Chicago goaltender Kevin Lankinen, they would have tallied many more. Lankinen finished with 38 saves and many of those were high-quality stops. It was a dominant offensive performance for the Lightning, one that featured not only a dazzling display of puck movement from the line of Brayden Point, Nikita Kucherov, and Steven Stamkos, but also a terrific overall game from the unit of Ross Colton, Nick Paul, and Brandon Hagel.
NHL
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Blackhawks fall to Coyotes in overtime

The Blackhawks fell to the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 in overtime at the United Center on Sunday. 1. Jonathan Toews was honored before the game for hitting the 1,000-game milestone. It was a terrific ceremony all around, but the highlight of the night was when former alternate captains Marian Hossa, Brent Seabrook, Patrick Sharp and Andrew Shaw made a surprise appearance. The crowd absolutely erupted. The four of them, Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane presented Toews with a silver stick.
NHL
FOX Sports

Panthers beat Sabres 5-3 to clinch playoff berth

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97,...
NHL
NHL

Vegas Survives with 3-2 OT Win in Vancouver

Shea Theodore scored the game-winning goal at 2:05 of overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights (39-28-4) defeated the Vancouver Canucks (32-28-10), 3-2, on Sunday night at Rogers Arena. Goals from Alex Pietrangelo and Jonathan Marchessault helped the Golden Knights jump out to a 2-0 lead in the first period. Robin...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Bay#700th Nhl
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Hawks fall to Lightning

The Chicago Blackhawks fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-2 at Amalie Arena on Friday. 1. Watching the Lightning play hockey reminds me of the Blackhawks during their Stanley Cup years. They play fast. They play hard. Loaded with superstars. Lots of depth. Great goaltending. The only question I have for a potential Lightning three-peat: Will they have enough gas? The East is a gauntlet, and then you'll have a team like Colorado or Calgary waiting for them at the end.
NHL
NHL

Sharpen Up: April 3, 2022 | Sabres take on Panthers this afternoon

Friday was a special one and, even better, the Buffalo Sabres pulled out a 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators. We have the full recap here. Buffalo has points in eight-straight games (5-0-3) and will look to make it nine in a row today against the Florida Panthers. Rick Jeanneret,...
NHL
NHL

ANALYSIS: Blackhawks Fall, Toews 'Humbled' in 1,000th Game Ceremony

Chicago can't cap celebratory night with OT loss to Arizona. The pregame ceremony for Jonathan Toews' 1,000th NHL game seemed to spark the Blackhawks out of the gate on Sunday night, but a slumping second period let the Coyotes back in the contest and a bad bounce in overtime sealed the 3-2 victory for the visitors.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
Hockey
ABC News

ABC News

598K+
Followers
145K+
Post
322M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy