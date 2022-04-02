Watch: Steph Curry Provides Injury Update, Talks About Return to Warriors and Playoffs

Draymond Green has been around long enough to know that a big win in the NBA only matters if you keep the momentum rolling into the next game. So, after the Warriors' thrilling come-from-behind win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night at Chase Center, Green made sure to send an urgent message to his young teammates about the potential trap game lying in wait Sunday against the Kings. With Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. sitting Sunday, Green didn't want the young Warriors to slip up in Sacramento and negate the critical win over the Jazz.

