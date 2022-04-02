ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Steph Curry Provides Injury Update, Talks About Return to Warriors and Playoffs

NBC Bay Area
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarriors superstar Stephen Curry discusses rehabbing his injury,...

www.nbcbayarea.com

Stephen Curry
FOX Sports

Warriors win second straight, beat struggling Kings 109-90

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Andrew Wiggins scored 25 points, Jordan Poole added 22 and the Golden State Warriors held off the Sacramento Kings 109-90 on Sunday night. Nemanja Bjelica had season highs of 19 points and 12 rebounds to go with his six assists in the Warriors' second straight win — something they hadn't done since early March.
NBA
numberfire.com

Gary Payton II starting for Warriors Sunday in place of inactive Klay Thompson

Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II will start Sunday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Payton comes off the bench when the Warriors are at full strength, but that will not be the case on Sunday. Klay Thompson is getting the back end of the back-to-back set off due to right Achilles tendon injury management. As a result, Thompson will step into a starting role.
NBA
#Warriors
NBC Bay Area

Steph Curry Ready for Warriors to Show ‘Championship DNA' in NBA Playoffs

Steph excited for Warriors to remind people of 'championship DNA' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Steph Curry has waited almost three years to return to the bright lights of the NBA playoffs. After the Warriors lost the 2019 NBA Finals to the Toronto Raptors, injuries and a dynastic reboot...
NBA
NBC Sports

Looney not concerned about Warriors' difficult stretch run

It doesn't matter who you ask within the Warriors organization, nobody is panicking ... yet. Despite the abysmal 7-16 record since February 9 and the slew of injuries throughout the second half of the season, Golden State isn't worried just yet. Warriors center Kevon Looney joined NBC Sports Bay Area's...
NBA
numberfire.com

Klay Thompson (injury management) out Sunday for Warriors

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Head coach Steve Kerr alluded to this possibility Saturday night. On the second leg of a back-to-back set, Thompson has been ruled out of action due to right Achilles tendon injury management. Damion Lee could enter the starting five.
NBA
NBC Sports

Draymond's message to young Warriors set tone for win vs. Kings

Draymond Green has been around long enough to know that a big win in the NBA only matters if you keep the momentum rolling into the next game. So, after the Warriors' thrilling come-from-behind win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night at Chase Center, Green made sure to send an urgent message to his young teammates about the potential trap game lying in wait Sunday against the Kings. With Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. sitting Sunday, Green didn't want the young Warriors to slip up in Sacramento and negate the critical win over the Jazz.
NBA

