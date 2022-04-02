ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kraken's Jaden Schwartz: Out Friday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Schwartz (upper body) is not in Friday's lineup against the Golden Knights,...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Rams star Jalen Ramsey says the Cowboys broke a promise and ruined his draft night in 2016

Jalen Ramsey has plenty of reasons to be happy where he's at, entering his fifth season with the Rams after signing a $105 million extension in 2020 and winning a Super Bowl in 2021. But the star cornerback revealed this week that he once dreamed of playing for the Cowboys. Not only that, but that Dallas apparently broke a promise to draft him in 2016.
NFL
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Starting in Washington

Talbot will start between the pipes in Sunday's road game versus the Capitals, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Talbot wasn't great in his last start Thursday versus the Penguins, surrendering four goals on 39 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime loss. He'll try to get back in the win column in a road matchup with a Washington team that's 16-14-5 at home this year.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From the Coyotes’ 5-0 Loss to the Anaheim Ducks

Shorthanded due to injuries, and just one game removed from losing All-Star Clayton Keller for the remainder of the season, the Arizona Coyotes looked to regroup against an Anaheim Ducks team that entered Friday night winless in its last 11 games. The Ducks, however, took flight. Anaheim used three first-period...
NHL
NHL

PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. BLUES

Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie vs. St. Louis. The Flames close out their homestand tonight, hosting the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM MT. CBC and Sportsnet will be carrying the television broadcast and Sportsnet 960 The FAN handling the radio broadcast. Fans can also find in-game highlights on CalgaryFlames and follow the Flames on social media for exclusive content and real-time updates: @NHLFlames on Twitter, Calgary Flames on Facebook, and @NHLFlames on Instagram.
NHL
FOX Sports

Dallas faces Seattle on 3-game win streak

Dallas Stars (39-25-3, fifth in the Central) vs. Seattle Kraken (21-41-6, eighth in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas heads into a matchup against Seattle as winners of three straight games. The Kraken are 10-28-0 against conference opponents. Seattle scores 2.6 goals per game, the fewest in the Western Conference. Jared...
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Lights lamp Sunday

Pietrangelo scored a goal on four shots and blocked three shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks. Pietrangelo opened the scoring with a strong individual effort set up by Jack Eichel at 6:51 of the first period. It's been a good run lately for Pietrangelo, who has six goals and four helpers in his last 12 outings while continuing to play huge minutes. The defenseman is up to 40 points, 199 shots on net, 144 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 69 appearances this season.
NHL
Person
Jaden Schwartz
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Helps out on game-winner

Schmaltz logged a power-play assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks. Schmaltz set up Shayne Gostisbehere's goal with 15 seconds left in the extra session. The helper gave Schmaltz six points in his last seven outings. He's at 48 points, 95 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 50 contests, though linemate Clayton Keller (leg) is done for the year. That could lead to Schmaltz taking a step back on offense over the final month of the season, as the two forwards showed strong chemistry.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Justin Faulk: Paces offense in win

Faulk scored a goal on three shots, dished two assists and added two PIM in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Flames. Faulk set up Robert Thomas in the first period and scored a goal of his own in the second. He also had a helper on Ivan Barbashev's empty-netter in the third. This was Faulk's first multi-point game since Feb. 25, though he's gotten on the scoresheet in three straight. The veteran blueliner has nine goals, 34 points, 132 shots on net, 135 hits, 89 blocked shots, a plus-30 rating and 41 PIM through 62 appearances.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Justin Faulk: Mixed results Friday

Faulk logged an assist and went minus-4 in Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Oilers. Faulk helped out on a Brayden Schenn goal in the second period, but that was his lone contribution to the offense. Defensively, he was often caught on the ice when the Oilers scored, making Friday's performance a mixed bag. Faulk hasn't had many bad games this season -- he's at 31 points, 129 shots on net, 135 hits, 89 blocked shots and a plus-29 rating in 61 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' David Perron: Garners helper in win

Perron produced an assist in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Flames. Perron set up Justin Faulk's go-ahead goal in the second period. Since the end of a seven-game goal streak in March, Perron has picked up one tally and four helpers in six contests to remain a productive part of the Blues' top six. The 33-year-old winger has 47 points, 145 shots on net, a plus-11 rating, 42 PIM and 70 hits through 54 appearances.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Brayden Schenn: Deposits goal in overtime loss

Schenn scored a goal on three shots, logged seven hits and went minus-2 in Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Oilers. Schenn has enjoyed a solid run of offense lately with three goals and 10 assists in his last 11 outings. The 30-year-old center is up to 19 tallies, 45 points, 92 shots on net, 97 hits and a plus-15 rating through 51 contests this season. Despite playing in a third-line role at even strength, he remains a key part of the Blues' offense.
NHL
NHL

FLAMES RECALL RUZICKA, VALIMAKI

Forward and defenceman join club in L.A. The Flames have recalled defenceman Juuso Valimaki and forward Adam Ruzicka from the AHL's Stockton Heat. Ruzicka has played 23 games with the Flames already this season, notching five goals and nine points. He has 11 goals and 19 points in 16 games with the Heat.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Shot deflected in

Ovechkin registered an assist, four shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Wild. Ovechkin took a maintenance day Thursday, but he was never in danger of missing time. The 36-year-old winger had a shot from the point ping off Garnet Hathaway's skate and into the net for the Capitals' lone goal Sunday. Ovechkin is up to 42 tallies, 37 helpers, 297 shots on net, 123 hits and a plus-2 rating in 67 contests. His next point will the 1,400th of his career.
NHL
FOX Sports

Keith Yandle's "Iron Man" NHL streak ends at 989

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers scratched defenseman Keith Yandle for Saturday's game against Toronto, ending the NHL's Iron Man record for consecutive games played at 989. The 35-year-old Yandle started his streak March 26, 2009, with Phoenix. He passed retired center Doug Jarvis for the mark of 965...
NHL
CBS Sports

Nationals' Aaron Sanchez: Won't make Nats roster

The Nationals reassigned Sanchez to minor-league camp Sunday, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports. Unless Washington grants him his release, Sanchez is expected to begin the upcoming season as a member of the rotation at Triple-A Syracuse after he was unable to win a roster spot with the big club. Though he posted a 3.06 ERA in 35.1 innings in the majors with San Francisco in 2021, Sanchez noticed a big downturn in velocity and had poor underlying numbers (1.33 WHIP, 7.1 K-BB%).
MLB

