Kraken's Jaden Schwartz: Out Friday

Faulk scored a goal on three shots, dished two assists and added two PIM in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Flames. Faulk set up Robert Thomas in the first period and scored a goal of his own in the second. He also had a helper on Ivan Barbashev's empty-netter in the third. This was Faulk's first multi-point game since Feb. 25, though he's gotten on the scoresheet in three straight. The veteran blueliner has nine goals, 34 points, 132 shots on net, 135 hits, 89 blocked shots, a plus-30 rating and 41 PIM through 62 appearances.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO