Walter Coblenz, producer of ‘All the President’s Men,’ dead at 93

LOS ANGELES — Film producer Walter Coblenz, who was nominated for an Oscar for “All the President’s Men,” died March 16 in Los Angeles. He was 93.

Coblenz’s death was announced by his son, John Coblenz, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Walter Coblenz also produced films including “The Candidate” and “The Onion Field” and also the Emmy-nominated television mini-series adaptation of “The Blue Knight” in 1974, Variety reported.

After serving as assistant director and production manager on Robert Redford’s “Downhill Racer,” Coblenz teamed with Redford on “The Candidate” and the 1976 blockbuster, “All the President’s Men,” which received eight Oscar nominations and four wins, according to Variety.

Coblenz served as senior vice-president of production at TriStar Pictures and Carolco Pictures, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He supervised production work on more than 20 major features, including “The Natural” (1984), “Places in the Heart” (1984), “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” (1991), “The Doors” (1991) and “Rambling Rose” (1991).

Born on Aug. 15, 1928, in Glogau, Germany, Coblenz emigrated to the U.S. as a child, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He graduated from the University of Houston with a degree in radio broadcasting, then landed a job as a camera operator for a Houston television station, the entertainment website reported.

After serving as an officer in the Air Force, Coblenz settled in Los Angeles, Variety reported.

He worked as a TV director in Dayton, Ohio, and Louisville, Kentucky, then settled in Los Angeles, where he was a stage manager for ABC on The “Jerry Lewis Show” and “The Hollywood Palace,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Coblenz then became an assistant director and production manager for television shows such as “The F.B.I.” and films including “Two-Lane Blacktop,” Variety reported.

Other films Coblenz produced included “The Legend of the Lone Ranger” (1981), “Sister, Sister” (1987), “18 Again!” (1988), “The Babe” (1992), “Money Talks” (1997) and “Her Majesty” (2001).

