Lima, OH

Central District receives $1.2M grant

By Editorials
The Lima News
The Lima News
 2 days ago

LIMA— Allen County is on a hot streak in terms of economic development.

Site Selection magazine recently ranked Lima third Top Metro nationally in 2021 for recorded projects and the second Top Metro per capita.

Qualifying projects must have a capital investment of $1 million or more, add at least 20,000 square feet of space or create 20 or more jobs. Allen Economic Development submitted projects totaling more than $90 million in capital investment which led to 1,900 jobs retained, 195 jobs created and more than 100,000 square feet of space added.

And, the streak kept rolling on Friday when the Central District received a $1.2 million grant from Jobs Ohio. Jobs Ohio President/CEO J.P. Nauseff believes the city’s successes will continue.

“The future of Lima is going to be very bright,” Nauseff said. “”It’s what the investors in the local area are investing. There is more than $3 million dollars to break ground on phase one of a four-phase plan to revitalize and rejuvenate downtown Lima,” said Nauseff.

The Central District aims to bring workspaces, flats, creative studios, makerspace, shops, a dog park, and more to the downtown area.

House Speaker Bob Cupp, R-Lima, said he was happy to see his city thriving as well as Ohio overall.

“I’m very happy to see the economic development of Ohio,” Cupp said. “It follows a trend that we are seeing throughout the state and is a testament to all of the hard work being done by elected leaders locally and at the state level. But, it’s also about the work being put in by businesses owners and them trusting in what we are doing in Ohio.”

Governor DeWine had nothing but great things to say about Lima and Allen County and their economic leadership.

“This is something the community has done. They have come together with a vision. What they are saying is ‘look we need to improve our downtown and this is how we see the downtown becoming.’ If you look at some of these pictures it looks very, very exciting for Lima and very exciting for Allen County.”

