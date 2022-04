SAN DIEGO - Dmitry Bivol has reigned as a light heavyweight titlist for more than four years, though never quite emerging as the class of the division. The unbeaten WBA titlist has earned a reputation for fighting up—and down—to the level of his opposition, although that line of thinking should bode well for his next assignment. Bivol landed a lucrative opportunity to next defend versus Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (57-1-2, 39KOs), a four-division champion and the sport’s reigning pound-for-pound king who moves up in weight in a bid to become a two-time light heavyweight titlist.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO