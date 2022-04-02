ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goose Creek, SC

Goose Creek Breaks Ground On All-Inclusive Park

By The Berkeley Observer
The Berkeley Observer
The Berkeley Observer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ykfJ_0ex8HeeA00
Credit: City of Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. – A park designed for people of all ages and abilities is in the works for Goose Creek.

Goose Creek officials broke ground Thursday on the city’s new Creek Central Park at 101 Old Moncks Corner Road at the site of the former Casey Community Center.

According to the city, the 13-acre, all-abilities recreation complex will provide quality experiences to people of all ages and all abilities for many years to come.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aQV1i_0ex8HeeA00
Pictured: Rendered drawing of Central Creek Park (Credit: City of Goose Creek)

Thursday’s event included the unveiling of Debra’s Playground, which is named after Councilmember Debra Green-Fletcher, a passionate advocate for recreation and especially this all-inclusive park.

City officials say Debra’s Playground will offer a wide range of activities, making it possible for individuals to connect, communicate, and develop physically, socially, and emotionally.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jnNog_0ex8HeeA00
Pictured: Rendered drawing of Central Creek Park (Credit: City of Goose Creek)

A curated mix of ground-level and elevated play components like the We Go Round merry-go-round, Sway Fun Glider, and ZipKrooz will develop children’s motor, cognitive, and social skills, according to the city. These and many other features will give kids and kids at heart the chance to do what’s ultimately best for them: play.



According to the city, a donation from Roper St. Francis Healthcare has made the park’s Casey Pavilion possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UKTNC_0ex8HeeA00
Credit: City of Goose Creek

A curated mix of organized sports, structured social events, and a weekly Farmer’s Market are just a few of the planned highlights at Casey’s Pavilion.

Other donors who have made the all-inclusive park possible include Home Telecom and the Goose Creek Recreation Commission, the city said.

To learn more about Central Creek Park, click here .

