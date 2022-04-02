ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Families of Cuban protesters left devastated by harsh sentences

By YAMIL LAGE, Leticia PINEDA
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GBoxS_0ex8Hbzz00
Virgen Frometa weeps as she talks about the sentence handed out to her brother Luis, a Cuban with German citizenship who was arrested during unprecedented anti-government protests in July 2021 /AFP

Luis Frometa Compte, 59, had been back in the land of his birth for just 40 days when unprecedented anti-government protests broke out all over the country in July 2021.

The forestry technician had been living for 37 years in Germany when he decided to visit his homeland, staying with his sister Virgen Frometa.

He had gone out to buy rum when he joined a protest and started filming it on his mobile phone.

Less than a week later, plain clothed police officers arrested him at his sister's house, and he has since been sentenced to 25 years in prison for "sedition."

"I am asking for my brother's immediate release," said 56-year-old homemaker Virgen Frometa. "And for all the prisoners" arrested following the protests.

"There is a revolutionary suffering inside of me," she told AFP, wiping back the tears in her eyes.

The government response to the protests left one person dead, dozens injured and almost 1,400 detained.

According to the Miami-based Cubalex NGO, more than 700 of them remain in detention.

"No-one starts a revolution without weapons by talking, nor by protesting, nor by saying four things that no-one liked, nor by filming," said Frometa, raising her voice.

- 'They didn't kill anyone' -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vcJFO_0ex8Hbzz00
Emilio Roman's three children have all been jailed over the July 2021 protests -- he hopes they can leave his 'disgraceful' country /AFP

Five doors down in the poor neighborhood of Guinera, on the outskirts of Havana, laborer Emilio Roman, 51, is also suffering.

His three children have been convicted of sedition.

Yosney Emilio, 25 and his sister Mackyani Yosney, 23, have been sentenced to 12 years each while Emy Yoslan, 18, was given seven years.

On July 12, 2021, the Roman family was celebrating a birthday.

Mackyani went out to buy cigarettes and on the corner came across the throngs of protesters.

"She was enthralled," as were her brothers, said Roman.

During the two weeks of their trials in January, Roman stayed at the door of the court.

"I didn't have the strength to go in to watch the injustice being committed against all these youngsters," he said from his modest cement house where the bedroom, kitchen and bathroom share the same single space.

The verdict was pronounced on March 16. Cuba's Supreme Court handed down sentences of six to 30 years to 128 protesters accused of sedition and theft.

Those sentenced had taken part in protests in Guinera and the Diez de Octubre municipality, where some of the most violent demonstrations happened.

The heavy sentences shocked many on the island nation, including singer-songwriter Silvio Rodriguez, a fervent defender of the Cuban revolution.

"Sentencing people to 15, 20 and 30 years for public disorder? That does not seem fair to me," Rodriguez said on the Cubadebate website.

"If they committed the acts of violence they have been accused of, then I agree they should be judged and the appropriate punishments applied. But as far as I know, they didn't kill anyone."

Around 90 homes in Guinera have seen at least one family member arrested.

- 'Disproportionate sentences' -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30DNjK_0ex8Hbzz00
A man is arrested in the Arroyo Naranjo area of Havana during anti-government protests in July 2021 /AFP/File

Disillusioned, Roman wants his children to leave Cuba, as thousands of others have done in recent months.

"I don't want them to spend one more day in this disgraceful country," he said.

During his daughter's sentencing she was accused of participating "in the grouping of people leading the disturbances using weapons capable of killing, injuring and damaging with force, such as rocks, poles and bottles, including in the form of explosive devices."

In videos, Mackyani can only be seen "with a bottle in her hand," insists her father.

As for her brothers, they were accused of "throwing rocks and bottles at interior ministry agents."

In response to criticisms, prosecutors claim to have acted transparently and with respect for the rule of law, something disputed by many Cubans.

They accuse protesters of being politically motivated.

"We were able to prove" that there were people who wanted to provoke "a military intervention in Cuba by the United States," prosecutor Yohandris Lopez, told state media outlets.

On Wednesday, the European Union expressed its "great concern" over the "disproportionate" sentences.

Both the EU and US have urged Cuba's authorities to release "political prisoners and those detained while exercising their right to meet and express themselves."

Comments / 36

Patriot Jaxson
2d ago

Sounds like the Democrats handling of the Jsmuary 6 protests in this Country. That's what you get when a Party controls the Justice Department. They enforce what they want to enforce and punishes any opposition. Communism.

Reply
13
left
1d ago

Barack Obama ended wet foot dry foot to make immigration to America harder for Cubans because they vote Republican and Democrats are Communist...the money and power

Reply
8
Brian Alexander
2d ago

Who cares if you lived in Cuba you know what happens when you break the law oh you going to pay the price looks like that rum was expensive lol

Reply
8
Related
Vice

The US Just Put a $10 Million Bounty on an Unknown Cartel Leader

The Biden administration just placed a $10 million reward on the head of the leader of a little-known cartel in Guatemala. The prize for Eugenio Darío Molina-López “Molina”, head of Los Huistas, is twice that offered for help leading to the capture of Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman’s sons, known as Los Chapitos, which was set to $5 million for each in December 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

The Countries Most Immigrants in the US Are Originally From

More immigrants are living in the United States than in any other country. Nearly 45 million people who live in the U.S. were born in other countries, according to the Census Bureau. This accounts for one-fifth of the world’s immigrants, based on U.N. data. (Here are the best cities for immigrants.) Immigrants constitute 13.7% of […]
IMMIGRATION
Vice

Eighth Journalist Murdered In Mexico in 2022

MEXICO CITY — Another journalist was murdered in Mexico yesterday—the eighth since 2022 began. The staggering death toll in less than three months has made Mexico the most dangerous place on Earth for journalists. The government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador recently received international condemnation for the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

On This Day: William Calley sentenced for My Lai Massacre

March 31 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1889, the Eiffel Tower was dedicated in Paris in a ceremony presided over by its designer, Gustave Eiffel, during the Universal Exhibition of Arts and Manufacturers. In 1906, the Intercollegiate Athletic Association of the United States (later renamed the National...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Cubans#European Union#Protest#German#Cubalex Ngo
Daily Mail

Cashing in his $5MILLION get out of jail card! Shocking moment cartel leader dons military uniform and strolls out of Colombian prison after paying bribe of millions

A drug lord awaiting extradition to the United States donned a prison guard's uniform and strolled out of Colombian maximum security prison Friday thanks to a '$5 million' get out of jail card. Juan Castro, the reported 'second-in-command' of multinational Colombian cartel Gulf Clan, was caught on camera slipping out...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Cuba
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Protests
CBS News

Six severed heads reportedly left on car roof in Mexico with a sign warning others: "This will happen to anyone who messes around"

The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Week

Ukraine reportedly found and killed at least 1 Russian general by tracing unsecured phone signal

Ukraine has identified four Russian generals it says have been killed since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his invasion of Ukraine three weeks ago, and NATO officials have confirmed three of those deaths and Putin, one of them. "Western officials say that around 20 Russian generals were in Ukraine as part of the war effort, and that they may have pushed closer to the front to boost morale," which is sagging under the weight of heavy casualties, The New York Times reports.
COMBAT SPORTS
Vice

North Korea Is Pissed After Pakistani Police Raided Its Embassy Over Bootlegging Suspicions

Pakistan has apologized to North Korea for raiding the North Korean Embassy in a bizarre diplomatic row involving rogue cops and allegedly illicit booze. The embassy on Tuesday accused Islamabad police of breaking into its premises and threatening intervening diplomatic staff with guns. Local media reported that police in the Pakistani capital acted on a tip that the mission was keeping a “huge quantity of liquor.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

A Cartel Firefight Just Turned a US-Mexico Border Town Into a War Zone

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico — For at least three hours early Monday, the Mexican border city of Nuevo Laredo, just across from Laredo, Texas, was paralyzed by a ferocious shootout between alleged members of Cartel del Noreste and the Mexican authorities. Locals reported several gunfights on social media happening simultaneously...
LAREDO, TX
Daily Mail

Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander warns the US and Israel that they have 'expiration dates' and will 'have to endure the bitter taste of missile strikes if not careful'

The head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued a chilling warning to the United States and Israel on Wednesday, telling them they have an 'expiration date' and could face missile threats. Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami addressed troops in Dezful, southwestern Iran, with a message designed to build domestic defiance.
MILITARY
CBS DFW

President Biden Declines Texas Meeting With Family Of Former U.S. Marine Jailed In Russia Trevor Reed

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two and a half years after their son, former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed was sentenced to nine years for allegedly assaulting a Russian police officer, Reed’s parents are demonstrating in Fort Worth to remind people of his plight. US ex-marine Trevor Reed, charged with attacking police, stands inside a defendants’ cage during his verdict hearing at Moscow’s Golovinsky district court on July 30, 2020. (credit: Dimitar DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images) This after they say President Joe Biden declined their request to meet with them during his visit on March 8, 2022 to the Lone Star state. “For months now, we...
FORT WORTH, TX
KSN.com

Russian migrants agree to leave camp on the border in Tijuana

TIJUANA (Border Report) — A week after Russian migrants started gathering on the Mexican side of the San Ysidro Port of Entry, hoping to gain access into the U.S., the city of Tijuana worried they were getting in the way of thousands of people who walk across the border daily.
IMMIGRATION
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

AFP

55K+
Followers
25K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy