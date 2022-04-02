ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corning, NY

Terwilleger has strong outing for East Carolina

By Andy Malnoske
 2 days ago

CINCINNATI (WETM) – Corning grad Ben Terwilliger returned to the mound for East Carolina baseball.

Terwilliger, a grad student pitcher with two seasons of eligibility, pitched in relief for the Pirates in a 7-3 loss at Cincinnati on Friday night. In his first appearance since March 23rd, Terwilliger was solid in one and two-thirds innings of work.

Terwilliger had two strikeouts and surrendered no hits against the Bearcats. Ben did give up one walk in his appearance.

For the season, Terwilliger has appeared in nine games and has 15 strikeouts. Ben has surrendered seven runs on nine hits. East Carolina (14-13) plays again Saturday at Cincinnati at 4 pm followed by the finale of three-game set Sunday at Noon.

