ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Walter Coblenz, producer of ‘All the President’s Men,’ dead at 93

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OlYtF_0ex8FKpe00
Producer dies: Walter Coblenz received an Oscar nomination for producing "All the President's Men." (Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Film producer Walter Coblenz, who was nominated for an Oscar for “All the President’s Men,” died March 16 in Los Angeles. He was 93.

Coblenz’s death was announced by his son, John Coblenz, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Walter Coblenz also produced films including “The Candidate” and “The Onion Field” and also the Emmy-nominated television mini-series adaptation of “The Blue Knight” in 1974, Variety reported.

After serving as assistant director and production manager on Robert Redford’s “Downhill Racer,” Coblenz teamed with Redford on “The Candidate” and the 1976 blockbuster, “All the President’s Men,” which received eight Oscar nominations and four wins, according to Variety.

Coblenz served as senior vice-president of production at TriStar Pictures and Carolco Pictures, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He supervised production work on more than 20 major features, including “The Natural” (1984), “Places in the Heart” (1984), “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” (1991), “The Doors” (1991) and “Rambling Rose” (1991).

Born on Aug. 15, 1928, in Glogau, Germany, Coblenz emigrated to the U.S. as a child, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He graduated from the University of Houston with a degree in radio broadcasting, then landed a job as a camera operator for a Houston television station, the entertainment website reported.

After serving as an officer in the Air Force, Coblenz settled in Los Angeles, Variety reported.

He worked as a TV director in Dayton, Ohio, and Louisville, Kentucky, then settled in Los Angeles, where he was a stage manager for ABC on The “Jerry Lewis Show” and “The Hollywood Palace,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Coblenz then became an assistant director and production manager for television shows such as “The F.B.I.” and films including “Two-Lane Blacktop,” Variety reported.

Other films Coblenz produced included “The Legend of the Lone Ranger” (1981), “Sister, Sister” (1987), “18 Again!” (1988), “The Babe” (1992), “Money Talks” (1997) and “Her Majesty” (2001).

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh

79K+

Followers

99K+

Posts

26M+

Views

Related
Popculture

Canceled CBS Series Lands Premiere Date at New Network

All Rise, a CBS series that was previously canceled at the network, is coming back on a new channel and it has a tentative premiere date for the upcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, All Rise Season 3 will land at the OWN network in June, with 20 all-new episodes. OWN will also re-air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise, ahead of the Season 3 debut. The first two seasons are currently streaming on Hulu and HBO Max, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
TV SERIES
Page Six

Bruce Willis sold nearly $65M of property as his health declined

Bruce Willis has been preparing for his decline in health for some time, say friends, selling off all of his prize property in New York and beyond. Willis has spent a number of years selling an astonishing nearly $65 million worth of luxury properties to focus on life with his family in California. This week the 67-year-old actor’s family announced Willis will retire from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia — a brain disorder that affects his ability to communicate. Bruce Willis has sold nearly $65 million of luxury property in recent years.Getty A source who knows the star said, “Bruce has been preparing...
CELEBRITIES
Harvard Health

Black progress, white anger

Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

$14M jury award for protesters could resonate around US

EDITED BY CMUMPHREY. TO MOVE OVERNIGHT TODAY, THURSDAY, MARCH 31. CODZ101-105 ON HOLD.A federal jury’s $14 million award to Denver protesters hit with pepper balls and a bag filled with lead during 2020 demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis could resonate nationwide as courts weigh more than two dozen similar lawsuits. The jury found police used excessive force against protesters, violating their constitutional rights, and ordered the city of Denver to pay 12 who sued. Nationwide, there are at least 29 pending lawsuits challenging law enforcement use of force during the 2020 protests, according to...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Variety

‘Quantum Leap’ Sequel Series Pilot at NBC Rounds Out Main Cast

Click here to read the full article. The “Quantum Leap” sequel series pilot at NBC has rounded out its main cast with three new additions. Caitlin Bassett, Nanrisa Lee, and Mason Alexander Park have all joined the cast of the project. They join previously announced cast members Raymond Lee and Ernie Hudson. In the followup to the original “Quantum Leap,” the new version takes place 30 years after Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Two Daytime Talk Shows With Dr. Phil Connection Canceled

The end has come for a pair of daytime talk shows from the production company owned by Jay McGraw's Stage 29 Prods. McGraw is likely better known as the son of TV doctor Dr. Phil McGraw, with these cancellations adding to the pile already connected to the doctor's name. The...
TV SHOWS
Deadline

Johnny Carson Biopic Series Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt From David Milch & Jay Roach Hits Marketplace

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: The story of one of America’s most beloved TV personalities, Johnny Carson, may finally be coming to the screen. A high-profile series, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Carson, written by Deadwood creator David Milch and to be directed by Jay Roach, was recently taken out and has been heating up the premium marketplace. The project, titled King Of Late Night, is a co-production between wiip and Anonymous Content. The series will follow the life and career of late-night TV pioneer Johnny Carson from New York to Los Angeles to the Las Vegas strip. King...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Warner Bros. TV Group and HBO Sign First-Look Deal with Stephanie Allain’s Homegrown Pictures

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. Television Group and HBO have sealed a new first-look deal with producer Stephanie Allain (“Dear White People”) and her Homegrown Pictures banner. Allain already held a first-look pact with the studio, which she sealed in February 2020; this extends that relationship and includes a partnership with HBO. Under the multi-year deal, Allain and her Homegrown Pictures team (which includes director of development Gabrielle Ebron) will develop original scripted programming for HBO and HBO Max, as well as other streaming services, cable and broadcast outlets. Warner Bros. Television will produce those projects. Allain’s credits...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Lewis
Person
Robert Redford
ComicBook

Making of The Godfather Series The Offer Trailer Released by Paramount+

The upcoming TV series about the making of The Godfather has dropped its first trailer! The Offer will take a dramatized look behind the scenes of Frances Ford Coppola's classic crime drama epic, and all the many things that happened to almost make the Oscar-winning film never happen at all. The trailer for The Offer weaves together the worlds of classic Hollywood and the old school mob underworld, as producer Albert S. Ruddy (Miles Teller) tries to walk between both worlds to get Mario Puzo's story onto the screen.
MOVIES
Complex

Watch Keke Palmer in This Exclusive ‘Alice’ Clip

Quiet as its kept, 2022 might be Keke Palmer’s year. Before her work in Disney Pixar’s Lightyear and Jordan Peele’s Nope drops later this year, she plays the titular role in Alice, a thriller written and directed by Krystin Ver Linden that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Palmer’s Alice is a young woman born into slavery...only it’s 1973. She doesn’t know that initially, but when she finds out? Run.
MOVIES
Deadline

Mo’Nique & Lee Daniels Patch ‘Precious’ Feud; She’ll Replace Octavia Spencer In Netflix Thriller ‘Demon House’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: After not speaking for 13 years, Oscar-winning Precious star Mo’Nique has been set by that film’s director Lee Daniels to replace Octavia Spencer in Demon House, an exorcism film package that Netflix acquired after a brisk auction in January. Spencer had to bow out of the star-studded film because of a scheduling conflict with her Apple TV+ television show Truth Be Told. Mo’Nique, who last worked with Daniels in the celebrated 2009 film Precious that brought her the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, will take over the role of a social worker who...
MOVIES
Deadline

ABC Orders Pilot For New Incarnation Of National Parks Drama From Rashad Raisani & A+E Studios

Click here to read the full article. ABC is heading off into the national parks, only this time without Kevin Costner. The Disney-owned network has handed a pilot order to its untitled national parks project, which comes from A+E Studios. Rashad Raisani, an exec producer on Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star, is writing and exec producing a brand new take. The news comes after the network passed on the Costner co-penned and exec produced version in July 2021. 2022 ABC Pilots & Series Orders The series is a “soapy” procedural set in the world of national parks. It revolves around the tangled, messy lives...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio Broadcasting#Cox Media Group#Television#Oscar Nominated#Tristar Pictures#Carolco Pictures
Decider.com

Is ‘Alice’ on HBO Max or Netflix? When Will the Keke Palmer Movie Be Streaming?

The upcoming crime thriller Alice is not your typical film about slavery. Written and directed by Krystin Ver Linden, Alice stars Keke Palmer as a woman is enslaved on a plantation in Georgia, in what she believes is the 19th century. But when she escapes, she realizes actually, the year is 1973—slavery has been abolished for over a century, and the Black Power movement is underway.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Netflix Halts Development of Will Smith Movie ‘Fast and Loose’ — Report

Click here to read the full article. When Will Smith charged the stage and slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards last Sunday, the film world instantly began speculating about how the altercation would affect the star’s career. While Smith received a standing ovation when he won his first Oscar less than an hour later, it was unclear how much studios and fans would embrace future projects Smith was developing. The first domino to fall was Smith’s membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The Academy acted first, launching a formal review of Smith’s conduct with expulsion...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Fleabag’ Exec Lydia Hampson Joins Sister & Signs First-Look Amazon Deal

Click here to read the full article. Lydia Hampson, the Fleabag exec and former Amazon Studios Head of UK Scripted, has joined Chernobyl indie Sister and struck a first-look deal with her former employer. Any shows made as part of the deal will be developed and produced for Amazon Prime. Hampson will also work on the BBC’s The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies. The con-man thriller is written by Penny and Ginny Skinner and is currently in pre-production, with filming starting later this year. Sister is also making Amazon’s adaptation of Naomi Alderman’s The Power. Hampson will work with...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Jonathan Majors to Star in Walter Mosley's 'The Man in My Basement' Adaptation

Deadline is reporting that Jonathan Majors signed to star in the film adaptation of the Walter Mosley thriller novel The Man In My Basement. The film adaptation will see Majors playing a man named Charles Blakely who is down on his luck and at risk of losing his home, which has been in his family for generations. However, just when all hope seems to be lost, a strange white businessman appears at his door offering $50,000 to live in the basement of the home for the summer. Charles accepts the offer, never predicting what would follow. The novel explores themes of race, identity, power, and ultimately good vs evil. Currently, there is no word on who will be playing the businessman.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thedigitalfix.com

IT prequel TV series in development for HBO Max

It is a good day for horror fans, as the streaming service, HBO Max is reportedly developing a new Stephen King TV series. According to Variety, a prequel TV series to the 2017 smash-hit horror movie IT is in the works, currently titled Welcome to Derry. In 2017, Warner Bros...
TV SERIES
WPXI Pittsburgh

GRAMMY AWARDS: Watch The Best Moments From The Show

Your favorite artists hit the Grammy Awards Stage this year in Vegas and we’re posting all of the big moments and performances from the show on this page. Which ones were your favorite? Tell us on our Facebook and Instagram Accounts. Relive The Top Moments From The 2022 GRAMMYs.
MUSIC
WPXI Pittsburgh

New this week: Camila Cabello, Tony Hawk and 'Tokyo Vice'

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — Tony Hawk may not have seemed the most obvious Academy Awards presenter but he does have a new movie coming out. "Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off," a documentary about the professional skateboarder's life, debuts Tuesday on HBO Max and on HBO. It's directed by Sam Jones, who made the 2002 Wilco doc "I Am Trying to Break Your Heart," and it spans the entire career of the 53-year-old skateboarding pioneer while attempting to grasp his still strong obsession to be as good as ever. "Tony is competing against Tony," says fellow skateboarder Lance Mountain in the film. "He's always been competing against Tony."
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Weta FX Opens New Office in Vancouver – Film News in Brief

Click here to read the full article. Wētā FX, has announced the opening of its Vancouver office as part of the next phase of the company’s growth following the $1.6 billion technology deal with Unity late last year. The company behind films such as “Eternals,” “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” Canadian presence marks the company’s first dedicated visual effects office outside its home-base of New Zealand. “The global growth in entertainment content has allowed us the flexibility to really pursue the projects we want and to expand our business model to tap into talent in more locations around...
BUSINESS
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
79K+
Followers
99K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy