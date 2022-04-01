Ross Colton lifts Lightning to fourth straight win

Lightning center Ross Colton, second from left, sinks into a celebration with teammates Nick Paul (20) and Mikhail Sergachev (98) after scoring the first of his two goals in the second period of Friday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks at Amalie Arena. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

TAMPA — Ross Colton is still getting used to his new linemates, but if Friday night’s showing against the Blackhawks is any indication, the Lightning’s revamped third line will be just fine.

Two weeks ago, Nick Paul and Brandon Hagel weren’t even teammates, let alone linemates, but they seem to have formed some quick chemistry. They’ve tried to keep things simple: Be strong on the forecheck and establish zone time with the faith that offense will come.

Colton was the beneficiary of the line’s best game to date, scoring a pair of goals from in front to lead the Lightning to their fourth straight win, 5-2 over the Blackhawks at Amalie Arena.

Paul assisted on both of Colton’s goals, making a between-the-legs, backhand pass from below the right circle through the crease as Colton crashed the far post with just under eight minutes left in the second period.

Just over six minutes earlier, Paul had the secondary assist on Colton’s first score, pushing the puck up ice and around the back of the net before feeding Erik Cernak at the right point. Cernak shot on goal, and Colton swatted in the rebound to give the Lightning a 3-2 lead.

Colton’s second two-goal game of the season gave him three goals over his past three games and 14 for the season.

Fittingly, Hagel finished the scoring with an empty-net goal in the final minute. Colton was credited with an assist.

The line was the best on the ice at both ends for the Lightning (43-18-6), creating eight scoring opportunities — including six high-danger chances — and allowing none in the first two periods.

Lightning center Ross Colton (79) beats Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Kevin Lankinen (32), right, for his second goal of the second period. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

The Lightning went into the second period tied at 2 after taking an early 2-0 lead on a pair of power-play goals, giving them seven in their last four games after going 3-for-28 with the man-advantage in their previous nine contests.

Steven Stamkos opened the scoring 6:11 into the game. Nikita Kucherov backhanded the puck from the corner to the right circle to Brayden Point, who sent a blind, backhand pass across to Stamkos in the opposite circle.

Just over four minutes later, Kucherov faked a slap shot from the right circle and tapped the puck to Point in the slot. Point snuck a shot past Kevin Lankinen to give the Lightning a 2-0 lead.

Chicago Blackhawks and former Lightning center Tyler Johnson (90) is acknowledged by the crowd during a break in play during the first period. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

The game was Hagel’s first against his former team and the first that former Lightning forwards Boris Katchouk and Taylor Raddysh played against Tampa Bay.

Former Lightning forward Tyler Johnson received a standing ovation from the crowd following a tribute video in Johnson’s first game back in Tampa after eight seasons and two Stanley Cup wins with the Lightning.

