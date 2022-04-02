PHOTOS – UHA vs Christian County

EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE softball won its fifth straight game Sunday with a 2-1 victory over Tennessee State in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup at Cougar Field. Winning five games for the week, including two over Eastern Illinois and three against Tennessee State, the Cougars have climbed back into the OVC standings with a 5-6 record in league play. The Cougars now stand 13-19 overall.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO