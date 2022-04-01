ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

SCFD honors personnel at awards ceremony

scgov.net
 1 day ago

SARASOTA - Sarasota County Fire Department recognized more than 50 personnel from SCFD, as well as members of North Port Fire Rescue, for going above and beyond the call of duty during an awards ceremony on March 25. The ceremony recognized award winners including Civilian, Firefighter, EMT, Paramedic and...

www.scgov.net

Comments / 0

Related
TheRobesonian

Lumbee Tribe holds water ceremony to honor lake’s restoration

PEMBROKE — The 90-acre lake that ran dry at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center in Maxton has been restored to its original glory and about 100 tribal members celebrated that fact on Friday. The Lumbee Tribe Elders Council from the Sacred Fire Foundation performed a water ceremony by the...
MAXTON, NC
WUPE

Saturday Ceremony In Pittsfield To Honor Vietnam Veterans

Folks, there's going to be a special ceremony taking place this Saturday in downtown Pittsfield and hopefully, Mother Nature will be kind and the weather will be nice as we honor our veterans of the Vietnam War. Coming up on March 29 is National Vietnam War Veterans Day where we...
PITTSFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
North Port, FL
Government
Sarasota County, FL
Government
County
Sarasota County, FL
City
North Port, FL
Local
Florida Government
Coeur d'Alene Press

Bowling scores: March 31, 2022

HIGH GAMES — Kent Stockton 300, Paul Cohen 299, Bub Lawson 299, Lyle Kittell 298. HIGH SERIES — Corey Still 769, Sam Secrest 761, Lyle Kittell 758. OTHER 240 GAMES — Josh Shaffer 276, Simon Pettry 269, Jason Roop 267, Leo Stephens 256-246-242, Sam Secrest 287-250, Justin Johnson 280-256, Adam Piper 279, Joey Borgaro 279, Doug Eastwood 279-266, David Benson 276, Nick Borgaro 269-258, Mark Stolley 268-258, Scott Petrone 266-254, Bob Covington 264-247, Jason Grant 260, Ken Huck Jr. 258, Chris Lempesis 257, Corey Still 257-257-255, Matt Bright 256, Luke English 254, Austin Davis 249-244, Josh Roop 249, Nic Riorden 248, Jake Vanstralen 247, Dennis Barnes 247, Nick Diacogiannis 247, Scott Ellis 246, Tim Mennitt 245-244, George Longdin 245, Chris Arrant 245, Bob Sommer 244, Gary Gordon 243, Sammy Goss 242, Rick Davis 242, Korey Oskay 242, Mike Pederson 275-253-247, Jack Miller 247, Ty Campbell 279-258, Trevor Campbell 244, Mark Zorica 245, Forrest Ownbey 267, Brandon Rieken 242, Ron Jacobson 244, Greg Espe 245, George Longdin 255, Ljubisa Milojevic 246, Dave Behmer 265-258, Cody Davenport 244, Mike Durk 278-248, Matt Hess 257, Mike Oertel 248, Sal Petrella 253, Matt Olsen 258, Lyle Kittell 267-266, John Prescott 258, Scott Petrone 267, Gary Gordon 246, Rob Stratton Jr. 246, Kelly Karle 249-244, Mitch Myall 278, Mike Oertel 255, Trevor Bricca 244, Tony Campos 257, Gary Petersen 268, Jim Hail III 256, Dan Rinhart 279, Dylan Vincent 254, Gary Gonzales 247, Steve Puzio 276, Kevin Campbell 277, Darin Shove 256.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy