Mr. Billy T. Patterson

Mr. Billy T. Patterson , age 65, of Auburn, Georgia passed away March 28, 2022, at his residence.

Born in Cedartown, Georgia he was a son of the late Sam and Evelyn Grace Morgan Patterson.

A former resident of Duluth, Georgia he had resided in Auburn for the past forty plus years. He had attended Free life Church and was a retiree of Hormel Foods.

Billy was preceded by siblings Sue Deems and Lawrence “Bo” Patterson.

Surviving are Daughters, Tiffany Patterson Rutledge and husband Alan of Monroe, Georgia, Angela Patterson Cropper and husband Seth of Auburn, Georgia, Grandchildren, Samuel Lee (Holly) Rutledge, Ashley Nicole (Eli) Markulin, Gracie Mae Cropper and Lyla Rae Cropper, Great Grandchildren, Tucker Hawkins and Adelyn Rutledge. Siblings, Phillip Ray Patterson of Winder, Georgia and Larry Patterson of Auburn, Georgia

The Family will receive friends Thursday, March 31, 2022, from 5:00 P. M. until 8:00 P. M. at the funeral home.

A Funeral Service is scheduled for 1:00 P. M. Friday, April 1, 2022, in the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Auburn City Cemetery.

The Litesey Funeral Home makes this announcement for the family of Mr. Billy Patterson.







