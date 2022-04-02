ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, GA

Billy T. Patterson

By Kevin The Editor
Polk Today
Polk Today
 2 days ago
Mr. Billy T. Patterson

Mr. Billy T. Patterson , age 65, of Auburn, Georgia passed away March 28, 2022, at his residence.

Born in Cedartown, Georgia he was a son of the late Sam and Evelyn Grace Morgan Patterson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wbzsi_0ex8Ckh300

A former resident of Duluth, Georgia he had resided in Auburn for the past forty plus years. He had attended Free life Church and was a retiree of Hormel Foods.

Billy was preceded by siblings Sue Deems and Lawrence “Bo” Patterson.

Surviving are Daughters, Tiffany Patterson Rutledge and husband Alan of Monroe, Georgia, Angela Patterson Cropper and husband Seth of Auburn, Georgia, Grandchildren, Samuel Lee (Holly) Rutledge, Ashley Nicole (Eli) Markulin, Gracie Mae Cropper and Lyla Rae Cropper, Great Grandchildren, Tucker Hawkins and Adelyn Rutledge. Siblings, Phillip Ray Patterson of Winder, Georgia and Larry Patterson of Auburn, Georgia

The Family will receive friends Thursday, March 31, 2022, from 5:00 P. M. until 8:00 P. M. at the funeral home.

A Funeral Service is scheduled for 1:00 P. M. Friday, April 1, 2022, in the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Auburn City Cemetery.

The Litesey Funeral Home makes this announcement for the family of Mr. Billy Patterson.




https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O8ngE_0ex8Ckh300

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Polk Today
Polk Today

2K+

Followers

720

Posts

128K+

Views

Follow Polk Today and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WCIA

Sickels chasing records, leading Illini in the circle

URBANA (WCIA) — Senior Sydney Sickels has been a rock in the circle for Illinois softball for most of her career. “Sydney has been on the mound and had the ball in her hands for any of our big games,” says head coach Tyra Perry. “A lot of our main Top 10, Top 25 wins, […]
URBANA, IL
Polk Today

Polk Today

2K+
Followers
720
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, independently-owned online news source for Polk County, Georgia and the surrounding areas providing free articles.

 http://polk.today

Comments / 0

Community Policy