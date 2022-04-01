ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Itemlive.com

Salem seeks input on Shetland Park

By Oksana Kotkina
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WxYqc_0ex8CZvw00

SALEM — Officials are working with the owner of one of the city’s largest privately-owned commercial properties, Shetland Park, to come up with a shared vision for its development.

The collaboration involves the development of a Framework Plan for the historic waterfront site, which attempts to balance neighborhood, ownership, and city goals for its future use, according to Mayor Kimberley Driscoll’s office.

“This is an exciting opportunity for our city, and we want to make sure investments in this site include insights and are shaped by community needs and feedback,” said Driscoll in a statement.

In her statement, Driscoll expressed hope that the plan would be workable for both those who live near or work at Shetland Park, and the owners of the property. She said the city encouraged the property owner to be responsive to stakeholders’ concerns and questions, and to be thoughtful about the impact this major site has on the community.

Shetland Park is an approximately 1.5-million-square-foot development located southeast of downtown Salem along Congress Street in the Point neighborhood. Once home to the Naumkeag Steam Cotton Company, the property is currently the site of a wide variety of commercial and industrial businesses, government and nonprofit organizations, including a charter school and community-health center.

It is owned by Prime Group Holdings, a New York-based affiliate of Saratoga Springs.

“Prime Group has always sought community involvement and support in the redevelopment of Shetland Park,” said Prime Group CEO Robert Moser.

Moser said the production of a Framework Plan would lead to the best way forward for this “critical development in the City of Salem.”

Prime Group has already contributed $100,000 to fund this effort, and the city has engaged Sasaki Associates, an urban- and landscape-design firm, to help with the planning process.

Planning for this effort started in February with a collaborative workshop that included city officials, and representatives from Sasaki and Prime Group.

The proposed plan is centered around expansive and diverse community engagement. Residents and businesses from the Point neighborhood make up the majority of the working group.

There will be several opportunities for the public to provide ideas and feedback for the Framework Plan. These will include a community-listening session and an online survey. Sasaki will use that input to draft plans for additional comments, which would be presented to the public via a second online survey.

Sasaki will form several smaller focus groups to get a “deep-dive” perspective from segments of the impacted community. The final report will be ready for public review in the early summer.

“I am very excited to be part of this important process,” said Ward 1 Councilor Bob McCarthy, who represents the area where Shetland Park is located. “I look forward to hearing from the neighborhood and the city as a whole, as we work with the new owners of this site and develop a shared vision for it moving forward.”

The post Salem seeks input on Shetland Park appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com

3K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

518K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Romesentinel.com

Rome seeks public input on uses for $25 million in ARPA funds

ROME — How should the city of Rome spend the nearly $25 million it was awarded from the federal government as part of the American Rescue Plan Act?. The public will have a chance to share their views on the matter when the city’s Common Council Ad Hoc Committee on the ARPA funding will hold an informational meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Common Council Chambers of City Hall, 198 N. Washington St.
ROME, NY
WECT

Kure Beach seeks input on Bicycle and Pedestrian Draft Master Plan

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Kure Beach is seeking input on its March 2022 Bicycle and Pedestrian Draft Master Plan through March 31. With the help of the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization and its funds, the plan aims to make walking and cycling easier and safer throughout the town. Kure Beach doesn’t have severe traffic, but sidewalks vary in size and consistency and biking on higher speed roads is more dangerous.
KURE BEACH, NC
Caledonian Record-News

KESD Seeks Input On Recovery Plan

The Kingdom East School District reelected Concord member Cynthia Stuart as board chairman during its reorganization meeting following Town Meeting. The district now also enjoys full membership with 15 representatives from the eight towns of Burke, Concord, Lyndon, Lunenburg, Newark, Sheffield, Sutton and Wheelock after having had a vacancy for an extended period.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salem#Prime Group Holdings#Saratoga Springs#Prime Group
Times-News

City seeks public input on proposal to connect Ecusta Trail to Oklawaha Greenway

The City of Hendersonville is seeking public input on a grant project proposal that could connect the Ecusta Trail to the Oklawaha Greenway and Seventh Avenue. The public is invited to attend a drop-in public meeting to be held from 4-6 p.m. March 29 at the City Operations Center at 305 Williams St. The meeting will provide grant project details, allow participants to provide feedback and show their local support for improving bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
CBS Boston

Mayor Wu Announces Changes To Outdoor Dining Plans For North End Restaurant Owners

BOSTON (CBS) – Mayor Michelle Wu announced changes to the outdoor dining plans for Boston’s North End. Several restaurant owners have threatened to sue the mayor and the city over a new fee and the mayor has threatened to cancel the program altogether. Last month, the city announced restaurant owners only in the North End would have to pay a $7,500 fee to set up their patios this season. Owners call that unfair. Wu announced the options for restaurants at a news conference Tuesday afternoon. Wu said it was always meant to be a $1,500 per month fee that added up over the course...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Cleanup Underway At Homeless Encampment Along Charles River In Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – A cleanup crew spent Wednesday on the Cambridge side of the Charles River banks near the Boston University bridge. It’s a spot where one day earlier, WBZ exposed a homeless encampment with tents. Massachusetts State Police say they provided security detail for a company hired by the state Department of Conservation and Recreation. Crews dressed in protective gear were seen hauling piles to a dumpster on the side of the road Wednesday. Cambridge city leaders say the number of unhoused people in their city has gone up, especially since neighboring Boston dismantled tents in the area known as “Mass and Cass” several months ago. During an interview in Central Square Tuesday, a Cambridge City Councilor and WBZ videographer were assaulted, allegedly by a homeless man. Cambridge Police now say that man is facing assault and battery charges. DCR did not respond to inquiries from WBZ about why the clean-up effort was underway a day after the story aired.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WKBN

Historic Howland Yellow House gets new location

ay, the Ohio Department of Transportation announced the historic E.N. Brown House would need to be demolished to make room for a new intersection that's going to be built where Routes 46 and 82 come together.
POLITICS
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Coastal Communities Struggling To Find Summer Employees

CAPE COD (CBS) — There is a secret behind a successful summer for your favorite beach town. Seasonal workers typically pour into our area from around the world to help local businesses keep up with demand. There is concern amongst coastal community leaders that this season, the well is running dry. “Historically, that workforce was a college workforce, but a number of factors changed,” said State Senator Julian Cyr. He represents Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, and most of Cape Cod. “Whether you are a person looking to make a life here for the season or year-round, you can’t find housing.” Senator Cyr said demand for...
KOLR10 News

Survey seeks your input on I-44/Route 13 plans

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Big plans are in the works to untangle a pair of congested intersections on the city’s north side. According to Ozarks Transportation Organizations, drivers sometimes experience delays of up to 20 minutes while trying to pass through the interchange of I-44 at Kansas Expressway/Route 13, and the nearby intersection of Kansas and […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
New Haven Register

East Haven releases survey seeking public input on affordable housing

EAST HAVEN — The town’s Affordable Housing Plan Advisory Committee is seeking input from residents and non-residents interested in moving to East Haven for their affordable housing plan survey. The survey, which is open until March 18, is a key component of preparing and adopting an affordable housing...
EAST HAVEN, CT
WSAV News 3

United Way of Lowcountry seeks input from community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – United Way of the Lowcountry (UWLC) wants the community’s input the needs and issues they face and to learn how residents envision the future of the Lowcountry. UWL invites residents of Beaufort and Jasper counties o complete the online survey (in English or Spanish) at www.uwlowcountry.org/survey. Organizers say the survey takes […]
BEAUFORT, SC
WCIA

Urbana seeking public input on former Greek houses

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Fraternity and sorority houses in Urbana are becoming a staple to the landscape, but what happens if students decide to stop living in Greek housing? Urbana leaders said they’ve seen that trend over the past several years. So, they’re working to save the historic homes. Right now, the Greek houses sit […]
URBANA, IL
WSAW

Park Falls seeking input on future YMCA design

PARK FALLS, Wis. (WSAW) - Input is needed from people living in Park Falls and surrounding areas about a future YMCA. Earlier this month, the city of Park Falls received a $5.6 million grant to construct the YMCA. Currently, a groundbreaking is slated for 2022 and final construction is to be completed in 2023.
PARK FALLS, WI
NWI.com

Portage seeks input on ARPA spending

PORTAGE — The City Council will meet Wednesday to gather residents’ advice on how to spend about $8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding. The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. at Woodland Park. The difficulty facing the council isn’t deciding what to spend the money on: It’s...
PORTAGE, IN
WYTV.com

City seeks input in future road construction

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The city of Youngstown is asking for the public’s input on a future road project. The plan is to resurface more than two miles of Mahoning Avenue from Meridian Road to Glenwood Avenue. Additional improvements would include drainage repairs, new traffic control signs and...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington seeks input on its ADA transition plan

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Thursday, the City of Bloomington hosted a public meeting on the city’s Americans with Disabilities Act transition plan. A plan is in the process of being updated. “What had been out on the website for, five years really, was really sort of a skeleton...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
518K+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy