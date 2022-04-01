Salem seeks input on Shetland Park

SALEM — Officials are working with the owner of one of the city’s largest privately-owned commercial properties, Shetland Park, to come up with a shared vision for its development.

The collaboration involves the development of a Framework Plan for the historic waterfront site, which attempts to balance neighborhood, ownership, and city goals for its future use, according to Mayor Kimberley Driscoll’s office.

“This is an exciting opportunity for our city, and we want to make sure investments in this site include insights and are shaped by community needs and feedback,” said Driscoll in a statement.

In her statement, Driscoll expressed hope that the plan would be workable for both those who live near or work at Shetland Park, and the owners of the property. She said the city encouraged the property owner to be responsive to stakeholders’ concerns and questions, and to be thoughtful about the impact this major site has on the community.

Shetland Park is an approximately 1.5-million-square-foot development located southeast of downtown Salem along Congress Street in the Point neighborhood. Once home to the Naumkeag Steam Cotton Company, the property is currently the site of a wide variety of commercial and industrial businesses, government and nonprofit organizations, including a charter school and community-health center.

It is owned by Prime Group Holdings, a New York-based affiliate of Saratoga Springs.

“Prime Group has always sought community involvement and support in the redevelopment of Shetland Park,” said Prime Group CEO Robert Moser.

Moser said the production of a Framework Plan would lead to the best way forward for this “critical development in the City of Salem.”

Prime Group has already contributed $100,000 to fund this effort, and the city has engaged Sasaki Associates, an urban- and landscape-design firm, to help with the planning process.

Planning for this effort started in February with a collaborative workshop that included city officials, and representatives from Sasaki and Prime Group.

The proposed plan is centered around expansive and diverse community engagement. Residents and businesses from the Point neighborhood make up the majority of the working group.

There will be several opportunities for the public to provide ideas and feedback for the Framework Plan. These will include a community-listening session and an online survey. Sasaki will use that input to draft plans for additional comments, which would be presented to the public via a second online survey.

Sasaki will form several smaller focus groups to get a “deep-dive” perspective from segments of the impacted community. The final report will be ready for public review in the early summer.

“I am very excited to be part of this important process,” said Ward 1 Councilor Bob McCarthy, who represents the area where Shetland Park is located. “I look forward to hearing from the neighborhood and the city as a whole, as we work with the new owners of this site and develop a shared vision for it moving forward.”

