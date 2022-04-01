ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swampscott, MA

Swampscott developing interest in Hadley

By Alena Kuzub
 2 days ago
SWAMPSCOTT — The Select Board has decided to seek input from developers on the future reuse of the Hadley Elementary School building by putting out a request for quotations (RFQ) in September.

Marzie Galazka, director of the Community and Economic Development Department, made a brief presentation on conclusions of the Hadley Elementary School Reuse Advisory Committee and three proposed scenarios at the Select Board meeting on Wednesday.

“I think that we should seek proposals from development companies,” said Galazka. “The market at this time would really help us to truly gauge the potential use or the interest that is out there for this structure.”

The town already has detailed information about utilities and systems in the building, as well as various measurements, Galazka said, which will give potential responders enough information about the building.

“​​It is great that we are getting ahead of something like this and so when the transition to the new school has begun, we will already have the redevelopment underway,” said Donald Hause, a member of the Select Board.

Peter Spellios, another Select Board member, said that he and fellow board member Neal Duffy will help draft the RFQ. He suggested waiting to send out the RFQ until September.

“Going out with an RFI (request for information) or an RFQ in the month of June is not the time you want to be doing that, just because the real-estate market is sleepier in the summer because people go away,” said Spellios.

The Hadley Elementary School Reuse Advisory Committee completed its report to the Select Board on potential reuse of the building after teachers and students move to the new school in August 2021. The committee came up with three potential scenarios.

The first scenario is to utilize the whole building for mixed-use, including commercial tenants. The first floor could be utilized for some public purposes like a community center, art studios or a theater while the auditorium could be used for performances.

“The commercial tenants would obviously help offset the cost of redevelopment of the site,” said Galazka.

This scenario would allow the town to generate income and integrate art communities. Part of the site could also address ongoing issues with a lack of parking around Humphrey Street.

The potential cost of the redevelopment could present a challenge with the first scenario, Galazka said. The town would also have to build a strong private-public partnership to fully realize this scenario the way the town envisions it.

In scenario No. 2, the building would be used for affordable housing and would need an addition built. It can be funded by low-income housing tax credits, which would decrease the amount of funding that might be necessary from the town to allocate towards this project, Galazka said.

This scenario would increase the availability of the affordable-housing stock within the town of Swampscott. Additionally, public space could be incorporated into the project on the first floor.

This scenario would overall improve the neighborhood, Galazka said, although the site would not activate the Humphrey Street business district, would eliminate the open space adjacent to the facility and further increase the density of a highly-populated area of the town.

The third scenario proposes to convert the school building into a hospitality site with a smaller hotel and restaurant and functions space, which might also offer some opportunities for artists.

“There is a desire to preserve the building and actually add an annex building that would consist of one or two stories,” said Galazka.

A hotel would generate tax revenue for the town. The food and beverage components of the project would create additional revenue and provide the residents with additional amenities.

“This really plays well with the Master Plan that was envisioned for Humphrey Street,” said Galazka.

The weaknesses of this scenario include less likelihood of a shared public space, because the town would have to lease it from a private party and potentially lose open space. Traffic and parking for the site will also be an issue.

The Hadley Elementary School Reuse Advisory Committee concluded that each of the scenarios would need additional architectural and feasibility studies, Galazka said.

