ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Designing Effective Assessment Practices

theartofeducation.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article1 Identify and develop assessment tools that are aligned with standards, program, and personal teaching values. 2 Integrate and plan a variety of formative assessment strategies to support summative goals and guide future learning and instruction. 3 Develop a culture of learning through ongoing, timely, and appropriate...

theartofeducation.edu

Comments / 0

Related
AccuWeather

16-year-old environmental scientist kickstarted her own career

Despite having an undergraduate and two graduate degrees at just 14 years old, Dorothy Jean Tillman -- an award-winning child prodigy, tech and art enthusiast, community leader and nationally recognized scientist -- took matters into her own hands almost two years ago by kickstarting not only her own career but also the careers of other kids interested in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics).
CHICAGO, IL
dot.LA

Video Learning Startup Raises $29 Million To Tackle Post-Pandemic Education

With America facing an ongoing, pandemic-induced teacher shortage, schools in poorer communities are feeling the pinch the most. As a result, some have stopped offering classes deemed “non-essential,” such as art, music and AP-level courses. “Your zip code and your parents’ socioeconomic status really dictate your high school...
NFL
Family Handyman

15 Best Mechanic Tools Sets

To do your own car maintenance and repairs, you need the right tools. These are the best mechanic tool sets to choose from. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Formative Assessment#Art Education#Suburbs#Art Teachers
Parade

This Easy 15-Minute Practice May Treat Side Effects of Long COVID

Parade.com has an extensive editorial partnership with Cleveland Clinic, consistently named as one of the nation’s best hospitals in U.S. News & World Report’s annual “America’s Best Hospitals” survey. Click here to learn more about our health reporting policies. While the majority of people who...
YOGA
Curbed

Designer Sean Kim Sticks Strange Things on Practical Things

It all started with a torn Noguchi light. Sean Kim bought an Akari lantern during the early days of the pandemic, which arrived with a torn shade. He got a replacement (which came fully intact) but didn’t want to throw away the base of the damaged light. So Kim, who was finishing up an industrial design master’s program at Pratt, decided to make his own lampshade. He designed and 3-D-printed a wavy form out of a corn-based bioplastic — it sort of looks like a cross between an Aalto vase and a jellyfish — and liked the lamp so much that he thought he could sell one. He sourced some hardware, redesigned the base, and posted the finished lamp to Instagram with the caption, “Does anyone want to buy this?” He quickly sold five of them to friends and spent some of the money he earned on Instagram ads. “It was a case study in, does this work or am I just hot air?” Kim says. “Within a day or two, I had a total stranger buy one. I thought, Now I’ve gotta try to actually try to do this.”
DESIGN
makeuseof.com

An Introduction to the React Context API

The React Context API is a state management tool used for sharing data across React components. Find out how to use the Context API to keep track of authenticated users in functional components. What Is the React Context API?. React is a component-based library. Its applications comprise different components that...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
protocol.com

Tech companies have a data literacy gap

Tech companies are drowning in data. And chances are, those fancy data analytics platforms they’ve invested in aren’t helping. But don’t blame the tech just yet. According to a recent survey by Tableau and Forrester, there’s a gap between what employees know about data and what employers think their employees know about data.
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

How to get into tech as a nurse

The booming tech industry needs professionals with diverse abilities. And nurses bring in-demand skills to the tech field. With technical and non-technical job openings, the tech sector has something for everyone. Curious about how to get into tech as a nurse? Start by considering your strengths and which roles overlap...
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Camera World

Canon announces free online design program

PosterArtist is a poster creation program designed by Canon, which enables users to create professional-looking advertisement posters, banners and signage. Moving online as a free tool, it boasts a new user interface and user experience. The free application has both business and personal users catered for, and can be run...
SOFTWARE
TheConversationAU

Grading students may be as easy as ABC, but evidence shows better ways to improve learning

Swinburne University recently announced it will remove grades from core aspects of its design degree. Instead it will focus on learning design processes and feedback throughout the semester. The “ungrading” movement, led by author Jesse Stommel, is gaining momentum internationally. A growing number of teachers are abolishing grading scales and negotiating more meaningful ways of judging individual pieces of work with students. Earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic, some saw ditching grades as helpful in a crisis situation. Adam Rosenblatt, a professor at Duke University in the US, wrote Just as COVID-19 has cast a stark and urgent light on the failures...
EDUCATION
HIT Consultant

The Need and Value for Connected Virtual Care

Patients today have more options than ever for accessing care outside of their traditional health systems and physician practices. While access to care has no doubt improved, the addition of new channels has. created new problems and exacerbated longstanding ones, notably with care coordination, consistency and continuity of care, patient...
CELL PHONES
hackernoon.com

Automation Testing for Beginners

In basic, Automation testing is how to automate tests execution, manage tests data, and control software quality before releasing. Benefits of automation testing: Simplify test execution, reduce human intervention. Run automated tests whenever code is written. Increase test coverage and perform testing in parallel without creating abundant test cases on different platforms and browsers. Choose an automation test framework to help testers organize and standardize the process. Choose the type of testing tool or framework that serves a different requirement. Choose the types of testing used in a project based on technology the application tests are built on and skill set.
SOFTWARE
thebossmagazine.com

Make way for the chief journey officer

AmEx GBT’s David Reimer tells us business travel isn’t dead, it’s crucial to company culture. When COVID shut down travel deemed “nonessential,” closed almost all national borders, and even had several states requiring lengthy quarantines, well, there wasn’t a whole lot of business travel going on. With everyone getting accustomed to virtual meeting software, many thought it spelled the end of business travel. Companies would see a large line item they could eliminate, and that would be that.
ECONOMY
yankodesign.com

The 2022 Goldreed Industrial Design Award is looking for designs that capture innovation, sustainability, and harmony

Designed with a vision towards the future yet rooted firmly in tradition, the Goldreed Industrial Design Award is an international design prize driven by globalization, specialization, and market orientation. Based out of Xiongan New Area of China, the award was originally created to discover the future of design, inspire the quality of future living and empower the design of future cities by exploring the Chinese concept of “harmony”.
DESIGN
HackerNoon

An Essential Guide to Data Collection for Conversational AI

A team recently implemented an internal static website that allows employees to download technical reports. We needed to find a solution to secure our static website on AWS S3. We use Okta for all Identity and User Management, so whatever solution we found had to plug-in with Okta. That's when we learned about AWS [email protected], which lets you run Lambda Functions at different stages of a request and response to and from CloudFront.
SOFTWARE
MedicalXpress

Researchers outline bias in epidemic research and offer a new simulation tool to guide future work

A team of researchers unpacks a series of biases in epidemic research, ranging from clinical trials to data collection, and offers a game-theory approach to address them, in a new analysis. The work sheds new light on the pitfalls associated with technology development and deployment in combating global crises like COVID-19, with a look toward future pandemic scenarios.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy