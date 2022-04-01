Designing Effective Assessment Practices

It all started with a torn Noguchi light. Sean Kim bought an Akari lantern during the early days of the pandemic, which arrived with a torn shade. He got a replacement (which came fully intact) but didn’t want to throw away the base of the damaged light. So Kim, who was finishing up an industrial design master’s program at Pratt, decided to make his own lampshade. He designed and 3-D-printed a wavy form out of a corn-based bioplastic — it sort of looks like a cross between an Aalto vase and a jellyfish — and liked the lamp so much that he thought he could sell one. He sourced some hardware, redesigned the base, and posted the finished lamp to Instagram with the caption, “Does anyone want to buy this?” He quickly sold five of them to friends and spent some of the money he earned on Instagram ads. “It was a case study in, does this work or am I just hot air?” Kim says. “Within a day or two, I had a total stranger buy one. I thought, Now I’ve gotta try to actually try to do this.”

