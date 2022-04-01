Of Birds and Critters

In the 18th century it was common for most households to have a unique piece of furniture in their homes. No, it wasn't a chair or a hutch, but rather, a pie safe. A pie safe is also referred to as a pie cupboard, pie cabinet kitchen safe, or pie chest. The reason for these antiques is to keep dirt, insects, and vermin away from baked goods. It acts as a literal safe for perishable items and fresh baked goods. In today's world, it is not very common to see people using these cupboards to store pies. Fortunately, the safes nowadays make a great storage solution for linens or kids' toys, and can be repurposed for many other storage solutions as well.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 15 DAYS AGO