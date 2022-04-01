ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Of Birds and Critters

By Joe Lively
Brunswicktimes Gazette
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMany years ago, when I was a scrawny brat of a kid, my mama would insist on my eating a hearty breakfast every morning to start the day. That was always a tremendous challenge for her, because I just didn’t like food. She and dad would often have to tease my...

www.brunswicktimes-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

Meringue Birds’ Nests

Spring is finally within reach, and that means we’re trading our goth winter baking for the most adorable desserts we can get our hands on. First up are these meringue birds’ nests, which are like Easter-candy-meets-pavlova in the best way possible. (C’mon, who can resist Cadbury Mini Eggs?) Serve them at your holiday brunch—if you can wait that long.
ANIMALS
Cape Gazette

Angry Birds

Laurie Stuchlik of Milton sent this image with a fun narrative. “Birdwatching is a fun, easy way to keep nature in your life during wintertime even on those cold or rainy days,” she said. “I captured this funny photo as the mockingbird and woodpecker had words over whose turn it was on the suet feeder. The mockingbird temporarily won, but just that first round.”
MILTON, DE
Wide Open Eats

Protect Your Pie and Other Goodies From Covetous Critters With a Pie Safe

In the 18th century it was common for most households to have a unique piece of furniture in their homes. No, it wasn't a chair or a hutch, but rather, a pie safe. A pie safe is also referred to as a pie cupboard, pie cabinet kitchen safe, or pie chest. The reason for these antiques is to keep dirt, insects, and vermin away from baked goods. It acts as a literal safe for perishable items and fresh baked goods. In today's world, it is not very common to see people using these cupboards to store pies. Fortunately, the safes nowadays make a great storage solution for linens or kids' toys, and can be repurposed for many other storage solutions as well.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Whiskey Riff

3-Year-Old Alaskan Boy Reels In Monster Fish

There’s just something about seeing videos of young kids experiencing the great outdoors. Making great memories, learning along the way and having a good time… it’s even better when these kids end up with something just spectacular. You know it’s going to have them hooked for life....
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Critters#Food Drink
Fox News

Volunteer at Texas wildlife refuge spots 20 baby alligators

Alligators are much less threatening when they're still babies. A worker at a Texas wildlife refuge snapped a photo of 20 baby alligators sitting in the tall grass near a river's edge. Despite their young age, officials still recommended that people keep their distance, as the mother was likely somewhere close by.
TEXAS STATE
WGME

Mass. man accused of buying Maine hares to sell to beagle clubs

BDN-- A Massachusetts man has been charged with illegally buying snowshoe hares trapped live in Maine and selling them to beagle clubs in his home state to be used in field trials. Jon Rioux, 35, of North Attleborough is charged with four counts of interstate wildlife trafficking and one count...
PORTLAND, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Outdoor Life

Avian Flu Spreads Across Southeastern U.S. and Beyond, Killing Hundreds of Wild Birds Along the Atlantic Flyway

Avian flu is on the rise across the southeastern U.S. The highly contagious disease has already killed hundreds of wild birds along the Atlantic Flyway, and it is now spreading to other regions of the country. The latest reports come out of North Carolina and Florida, where wildlife officials are seeing an uptick in the number of infected birds.
ANIMALS
UPI News

Rare pink grasshopper found in East Texas

March 24 (UPI) -- A man ended up with an unusual pet when he made an unusual discovery among the Texas foliage -- a pink grasshopper. Dirk Parker, 33, an Ohio man currently working in East Texas as an environmental inspector for pipelines, said he initially didn't realize how rare his discovery was.
OHIO STATE
Outsider.com

A Texas Elementary School Was Caught With 24 Threatened Tortoises

A Texas elementary school found itself in a sticky situation after game wardens learned that a classroom had been collecting endangered Texas tortoises for years. The Duval County school introduced the first two tortoises to the building a few years ago. And over time, students brought in more. When officials finally caught on, 24 of the creatures were living inside the school’s atrium.
TEXAS STATE
Connecticut Post

Kevin Bacon sings to goats on TikTok at his Connecticut farm

During the pandemic, many picked hobbies such as making sourdough bread. For Kevin Bacon, it was a making TikToks of himself singing to goats on his Connecticut farm. His videos of "#GoatSongs" have attracted more than 650,000 likes on the platform. His most recent video was dedicated to Tom Brady after the football player announced his retirement in early February (Brady announced that he was going to come back for one more season in early March). Other videos showcase him singing songs by the Backstreet Boys and New Kids On The Block.

Comments / 0

Community Policy