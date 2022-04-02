ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosemont, IL

Accused Rosemont mall shooter held without bail on murder charge

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The alleged gunman in last week’s deadly shooting at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago is now charged and is being held without bond.

Eighteen-year-old Jose Matias of Chicago is charged with first-degree murder; attempted first-degree murder; aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, Rosemont police said.

Matias allegedly fired shots last Friday near the food court of the mall. Joel Valdes of Skokie, 20, was hit and later died at the hospital. A teen girl also was struck and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say an argument between two parties may have led to the shooting, which initially was reported as a possible “active shooter” situation.

Matias was denied bail at a bond hearing, police said.

WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

