Haddonfield, NJ

Paul VI defeats Bishop Eustace - Boys lacrosse recap

By Craig Epstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Brad Maslowski recorded a sock trick to lead Paul VI past Bishop Eustace 15-4 in Haddonfield. Paul VI took control early as it led 6-1 at the end of...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

