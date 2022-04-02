Paul VI defeats Bishop Eustace - Boys lacrosse recap

Yomar Carreras led the way for North Brunswick in its 10-6 victory over Sayreville going 3-4 and scoring three runs in North Brunswick. North Brunswick jumped ahead early as it led 6-1 at the end of the second inning before scoring two runs in the fifth and sixth. While Sayreville tallied five runs in the bottom of the seventh, it was too little too late as North Brunswick came away with the four-run win.

SAYREVILLE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO