ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Viola Davis Leaves Fans Shook With Michelle Obama Resemblance In ‘The First Lady’ Trailer

By Shamika Sanders
97.9 The Box
97.9 The Box
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d7fQd_0ex88nIl00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I8QYG_0ex88nIl00

Source: Tiffany Rose / Getty


Viola Davis transforms into Michelle Obama in Showtime’s upcoming anthology series The First Lady . While the official trailer dropped a few weeks ago, Davis reminded us all of her elite acting chops when she tweeted a clip from the teaser to wrap up Women’s History Month with the caption, “She didn’t just speak up, she spoke out.”

Fans pointed out Davis’ commitment to her character, pursing her lips in a Michelle Obama fashion and wearing makeup to make her eyebrows appear thinner.

Davis stars alongside O-T Fagbenle (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), who portrays Barack Obama, and Lexi Underwood (“Little Fires Everywhere”) and Saniyya Sidney (“King Richard”) who Malia and Sasha Obama. Michelle Pfeiffer embodies Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson plays Eleanor Roosevelt.

The Showtime website describes the 10-episode series as “A revelatory reframing of American leadership through the lens of the First Ladies. Starring Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt, this series delves deep into the Ladies’ personal and political lives. Exploring everything from their journeys to Washington, family life, and world-changing political contributions, the impact of the White House’s women is no longer hidden from view.”

Check out the full trailer, below:

RELATED STORIES:

Twitter Is Already In Love With Viola Davis As Michelle Obama In ‘The First Lady’ Photos

10 Times Viola Davis Showed Up And Showed Out On The Red Carpet

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Malia Obama Is Getting Rave Reviews in Her First TV Writing Job

Click here to read the full article. Malia Obama’s first official job since graduating from Harvard University in 2021 sounds like it is off to a great start. She was recruited to work on an Amazon show called Hive, which follows a mega-pop star (think Beyoncé), by Atlanta creator and actor Donald Glover, who has high praise for the 23-year-old. Calling her “an amazingly talented person,” Donald revealed to Vanity Fair that she isn’t resting on her laurels as former President Barack Obama’s daughter. He said Malia is “really focused, and she’s working really hard” to establish herself as a writer in...
TV & VIDEOS
Telegraph

Michelle Obama was right: Bree Runway is a superstar in the making

Bree Runway has compared herself to a flamingo among the pigeons, Freddie Mercury and a painting by Van Gogh. While most artists would appear ludicrous beneath such bravado, on Monday night the 29-year-old British-Ghanaian pop singer from east London, born Brenda Wireko Mensah, proved that her chutzpah is entirely justified. Bree Runway is a superstar in the making.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Primetimer

The First Lady star O-T Fagbenle was disappointed Barack Obama was too "booked up" to meet with him

Fagbenle, who plays the former president on the Showtime anthology series, got ahold of Obama's personal assistant via his co-star Viola Davis, who got to chat with Michelle Obama before portraying the former first lady. But Fagnbenle says his hopes for corresponding with Obama quickly dimmed. “I said, ‘Look I’m filming in three months, can we chat?’ And I got a message back saying — lovely message — ‘Barack would love to, but he’s booked up,'" he says. "He’s booked up for three months? Just say you don’t wanna see me, bro. Just say you don’t want to see me.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gillian Anderson
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Eleanor Roosevelt
Person
Betty Ford
Person
Sasha Obama
Person
Michelle Pfeiffer
Person
Malia Obama
Person
Lexi Underwood
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Ladies#Showtime#Women S History Month#Violadavis#American
Daily Mail

From actress to director! Meg Ryan, 60, signs on to helm a film adaptation of the novel A Lady's Guide To Selling Out that has been described as 'Mad Men meets Devil Wears Prada'

Meg Ryan has been tapped to direct Netflix's movie adaptation of Sally Franson's 2018 novel A Lady's Guide to Selling Out. According to a report from Deadline, the 60-year-old actress will be helming her second feature following her directorial debut with the 2015 drama Ithaca. Juilliard playwright Jenny Rachel Weiner...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Sets End Date With Michelle Obama Among Upcoming Guests, Talker’s Staffers Get Finale Bonuses

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: After 19 seasons, Ellen DeGeneres’ very last episode as host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show will air on Thursday, May 26. A few of the more than 4,000 guests on the show are slated to return for a final visit — and walk down memory lane — in the months leading to the finale, including former First Lady Michelle Obama, Jennifer Garner, Channing Tatum, Serena Williams, Zac Efron, Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo, Gwen Stefani, David Letterman, Diane Keaton, Kim Kardashian, and DeGeneres’ wife, Portia de Rossi. Following the finale, The Ellen DeGeneres Show...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVLine

Geena Davis Exits CBS Legal Pilot In Middle of Production — Which Oscar Winner Is Poised to Replace Her?

Click here to read the full article. Geena Davis‘ potential TV comeback has been thwarted. The Oscar winner — who was set to star opposite Skylar Astin in CBS’ untitled legal drama pilot from writer/EP Scott Prendergast — has abruptly left the project. According to Deadline, Davis’ departure occurred after production on the pilot had already begun. It remains unclear what led to her abrupt exit. Fellow Oscar champ Marcia Gay Harden (late of CBS’ Code Black) is currently in talks to replace Davis in the role, TVLine has confirmed. The prospective series centers on a talented but directionless P.I. (Astin) who begrudgingly...
TV & VIDEOS
97.9 The Box

97.9 The Box

614
Followers
1K+
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

The real sound of Houston!

 https://theboxhouston.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy