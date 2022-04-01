The Launch: April’s Hottest Fashion Drops

Click here to read the full article. It took five prototypes and more than 50 fit models to develop Everlane’s latest innovation, which it says fits “everyone.” The brand debuted “The Everyone Jean” last week, its first venture into genderless denim. Offered in 11 different size brackets, the jean features rigid denim in a classic straight-leg style and a medium 11-inch rise. The straight-leg fit, which includes a slight taper at the ankle, recently dethroned the skinny jean as the most popular denim style for women, according to new data from The NPD Group, and lends well to a unisex product. “We know...

APPAREL ・ 9 DAYS AGO