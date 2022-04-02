ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The top 25 counties to retire to in Virginia

By Stacker.com
 2 days ago

STACKER — For many seniors aged 65 years or older, finding the perfect place to retire comes with a unique set of challenges.

While picking the right location is key, that decision largely depends on how you plan to spend your post-career years. Are you looking to live in a place with access to parks that offer outdoor recreational activities? Is proximity to health care or government services a primary concern? Or, maybe you’d like to live somewhere more affordable that still has a robust cultural and entertainment scene.

Read on to discover the 25 best counties to retire to in Virginia.

#25. Bland County

  • Good for retirees (A-)
  • Cost of living (A)
  • Weather (not available)
  • Outdoor activities (B-)

#24. Franklin County

  • Good for retirees (A-)
  • Cost of living (B+)
  • Weather (B-)
  • Outdoor activities (B)

#23. Albemarle County

  • Good for retirees (A-)
  • Cost of living (C)
  • Weather (A)
  • Outdoor activities (A-)

#22. Hanover County

  • Good for retirees (A-)
  • Cost of living (B-)
  • Weather (B)
  • Outdoor activities (A-)

#21. Westmoreland County

  • Good for retirees (A-)
  • Cost of living (B-)
  • Weather (B)
  • Outdoor activities (B-)

#20. Henrico County

  • Good for retirees (A-)
  • Cost of living (B-)
  • Weather (B)
  • Outdoor activities (A-)

#19. Carroll County

  • Good for retirees (A-)
  • Cost of living (A)
  • Weather (B)
  • Outdoor activities (B-)

#18. Northampton County

  • Good for retirees (A-)
  • Cost of living (B)
  • Weather (A)
  • Outdoor activities (B+)

#17. Mecklenburg County

  • Good for retirees (A-)
  • Cost of living (B+)
  • Weather (B)
  • Outdoor activities (B+)

#16. Botetourt County

  • Good for retirees (A-)
  • Cost of living (B)
  • Weather (B)
  • Outdoor activities (A-)

#15. Nelson County

  • Good for retirees (A-)
  • Cost of living (B+)
  • Weather (B)
  • Outdoor activities (B+)

#14. Goochland County

  • Good for retirees (A-)
  • Cost of living (B-)
  • Weather (B)
  • Outdoor activities (B+)

#13. Wythe County

  • Good for retirees (A-)
  • Cost of living (A-)
  • Weather (B)
  • Outdoor activities (B-)

#12. Bedford County

  • Good for retirees (A-)
  • Cost of living (B+)
  • Weather (B)
  • Outdoor activities (B+)

#11. Smyth County

  • Good for retirees (A-)
  • Cost of living (A)
  • Weather (B-)
  • Outdoor activities (B-)

#10. Henry County

  • Good for retirees (A-)
  • Cost of living (A)
  • Weather (B)
  • Outdoor activities (B)

#9. Pulaski County

  • Good for retirees (A)
  • Cost of living (A-)
  • Weather (B)
  • Outdoor activities (B+)

#8. Patrick County

  • Good for retirees (A)
  • Cost of living (A)
  • Weather (B)
  • Outdoor activities (C+)

#7. Mathews County

  • Good for retirees (A)
  • Cost of living (B)
  • Weather (B)
  • Outdoor activities (C+)

#6. Northumberland County

  • Good for retirees (A)
  • Cost of living (B-)
  • Weather (B)
  • Outdoor activities (B-)

#5. Washington County

  • Good for retirees (A)
  • Cost of living (B+)
  • Weather (B)
  • Outdoor activities (A-)

#4. Middlesex County

  • Good for retirees (A)
  • Cost of living (B-)
  • Weather (B)
  • Outdoor activities (B-)

#3. Roanoke County

  • Good for retirees (A)
  • Cost of living (B)
  • Weather (B)
  • Outdoor activities (B+)

#2. Lancaster County

  • Good for retirees (A+)
  • Cost of living (B-)
  • Weather (B)
  • Outdoor activities (B-)

#1. James City County

  • Good for retirees (A+)
  • Cost of living (C+)
  • Weather (A)
  • Outdoor activities (A-)

METHODOLOGY

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in Virginia using data from Niche .

