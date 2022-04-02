The top 25 counties to retire to in Virginia
STACKER — For many seniors aged 65 years or older, finding the perfect place to retire comes with a unique set of challenges.
While picking the right location is key, that decision largely depends on how you plan to spend your post-career years. Are you looking to live in a place with access to parks that offer outdoor recreational activities? Is proximity to health care or government services a primary concern? Or, maybe you'd like to live somewhere more affordable that still has a robust cultural and entertainment scene.
Read on to discover the 25 best counties to retire to in Virginia.
#25. Bland County
- Good for retirees (A-)
- Cost of living (A)
- Weather (not available)
- Outdoor activities (B-)
#24. Franklin County
- Good for retirees (A-)
- Cost of living (B+)
- Weather (B-)
- Outdoor activities (B)
#23. Albemarle County
- Good for retirees (A-)
- Cost of living (C)
- Weather (A)
- Outdoor activities (A-)
#22. Hanover County
- Good for retirees (A-)
- Cost of living (B-)
- Weather (B)
- Outdoor activities (A-)
#21. Westmoreland County
- Good for retirees (A-)
- Cost of living (B-)
- Weather (B)
- Outdoor activities (B-)
#20. Henrico County
- Good for retirees (A-)
- Cost of living (B-)
- Weather (B)
- Outdoor activities (A-)
#19. Carroll County
- Good for retirees (A-)
- Cost of living (A)
- Weather (B)
- Outdoor activities (B-)
#18. Northampton County
- Good for retirees (A-)
- Cost of living (B)
- Weather (A)
- Outdoor activities (B+)
#17. Mecklenburg County
- Good for retirees (A-)
- Cost of living (B+)
- Weather (B)
- Outdoor activities (B+)
#16. Botetourt County
- Good for retirees (A-)
- Cost of living (B)
- Weather (B)
- Outdoor activities (A-)
#15. Nelson County
- Good for retirees (A-)
- Cost of living (B+)
- Weather (B)
- Outdoor activities (B+)
#14. Goochland County
- Good for retirees (A-)
- Cost of living (B-)
- Weather (B)
- Outdoor activities (B+)
#13. Wythe County
- Good for retirees (A-)
- Cost of living (A-)
- Weather (B)
- Outdoor activities (B-)
#12. Bedford County
- Good for retirees (A-)
- Cost of living (B+)
- Weather (B)
- Outdoor activities (B+)
#11. Smyth County
- Good for retirees (A-)
- Cost of living (A)
- Weather (B-)
- Outdoor activities (B-)
#10. Henry County
- Good for retirees (A-)
- Cost of living (A)
- Weather (B)
- Outdoor activities (B)
#9. Pulaski County
- Good for retirees (A)
- Cost of living (A-)
- Weather (B)
- Outdoor activities (B+)
#8. Patrick County
- Good for retirees (A)
- Cost of living (A)
- Weather (B)
- Outdoor activities (C+)
#7. Mathews County
- Good for retirees (A)
- Cost of living (B)
- Weather (B)
- Outdoor activities (C+)
#6. Northumberland County
- Good for retirees (A)
- Cost of living (B-)
- Weather (B)
- Outdoor activities (B-)
#5. Washington County
- Good for retirees (A)
- Cost of living (B+)
- Weather (B)
- Outdoor activities (A-)
#4. Middlesex County
- Good for retirees (A)
- Cost of living (B-)
- Weather (B)
- Outdoor activities (B-)
#3. Roanoke County
- Good for retirees (A)
- Cost of living (B)
- Weather (B)
- Outdoor activities (B+)
#2. Lancaster County
- Good for retirees (A+)
- Cost of living (B-)
- Weather (B)
- Outdoor activities (B-)
#1. James City County
- Good for retirees (A+)
- Cost of living (C+)
- Weather (A)
- Outdoor activities (A-)
METHODOLOGY
Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in Virginia using data from Niche .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
