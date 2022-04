Tony Bennett has announced he is unable to attend the forthcoming Grammy Awards due to his “continuing struggle with Alzheimer’s”. The 95-year-old singer was invited to perform at the ceremony on 3 April, alongside his duet partner Lady Gaga, who was announced as a performer this morning (1 April).However, Danny Bennett, his son and manager, shared a statement with Variety confirming Bennett’s absence from the award show.The statement reads: “Tony is beyond thrilled, particularly at the young age of 95, to once again be recognised along with his musical collaborator and dear friend Lady Gaga by the Recording Academy...

