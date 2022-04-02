Wolfpack gets solid marks, splits dual

Sam Ells ran impressive times while winning the boys 1,600 and 3,200, and Noah Fincher and Holly Skelton won twice as well for Glacier, in the Wolfpack’s dual track meet against Helena Capital Friday.

Cool, overcast conditions didn’t stop several athletes from putting up excellent marks — including Ells’ state-best time of 4 minutes, 25.13 seconds in the 1,600.

Glacier’s boys short relay team clocked 43.90, which leads the state; Caleb Bernhardt ran the best time in the 110-meter hurdles, 16.10 seconds, though he fell later in the 300s.

Reuben Hornby uncorked a javelin throw of 175 feet, 6 inches, and that also leads the state.

Connor Sullivan and Jeff Lillard went 1-2 in the long jump, and Lillard won the 400 for the Pack, who had victories from Henry Sellards (shot put) and Ethan Anderson (triple jump).

Capital’s boys outscored Glacier’s 74-71.

Glacier’s girls rolled 80-59, with Kiera Sullivan taking the early-season lead in the long jump with a mark of 16-9.

Fincher won the 100 in 13.47, and also took the javelin. Skelton won the 1,600 and 3,200, the latter with the third-best time in the state (12.46.72).

Capital’s Kathryn Sheridan ran state-best times in both the 100 hurdles (16.09) and the 300s (47.23), but Glacier had plenty of solid marks, including freshman Jadan Pevey clearing 4-11 in the high jump, and Bethany Sorensen and Reagan Brisendine both reaching 16 feet in the long jump.

GIRLS

Glacier 80, Capital 59

100 — 1, Noah Fincher, Glacier, 13.47. 2, Emmery Schmidt, Glacier, 13.91. 3, Libby Hansen, Capital, 13.97.

200 — 1, Emmery Schmidt, Glacier, 28.56. 2, Juliette Burbidge, Capital, 30.43.

3, Shaylee Soule, Capital, 30.62.

400 — 1, Kennis Bingham, Glacier, 1:05.74. 2, Carmen Eddy, Glacier, 1:10.49.

800 — 1, Lilian Grady, Capital, 2:40.64. 2, Olivia Canney, Capital,

2:44.61. 3, Zephy Hanson, Glacier, 3:00.88.

1,600 — 1, Holly Skelton, Glacier, 6:25.51. 2, Cadence Hatten, Capital, 6:29.00. 3, Zephy Hanson, Glacier, 6:36.63.

3,200 — 1, Holly Skelton, Glacier, 12:46.72.

100 hurdles — 1, Kathryn Sheridan, Capital, 16.09. 2, Bailey Gable, Glacier, 17.85. 3, Julia Hagemeier, Glacier, 18.65.

300 hurdles — 1, Kathryn Sheridan, Capital, 47.23. 2, Bailey Gable, Glacier, 51.64. 3, Julia Hagemeier, Glacier, 55.21.

400 relay — 1, Helena Capital 53.09. 2, Glacier 53.21.

1,600 relay — 1, Helena Capital 4:24.60. 2, Glacier 4:38.39.

Discus — 1, MaKaelyn Hutchinson, Capital, 99-9.5. 2, Delanie Schultz, Glacier, 98-9. 3, Jaida Green, Capital, 94-10.

Javelin — 1, Noah Fincher, Glacier, 102-0. 2, Bethany Sorensen, Glacier, 99-11. 3, Charlotte Osler, Glacier, 96-4.

Shot put — 1, Jaida Green, Capital, 35-1.5. 2, Delanie Schultz, Glacier, 32-3.5. 3, MaKaelyn Hutchinson, Capital, 30-5.5.

High jump — 1, Jaidyn Pevey, Glacier, 4-11. 2, Anna Gates, Capital, 3-11.

Long jump — 1, Kiera Sullivan, Glacier, 16-9. 2, Bethany Sorensen, Glacier, 16-3. 3, Reagan Brisendine, Glacier, 16-1.

Triple jump — 1, Reagan Brisendine, Glacier, 33-2.5. 2, Karys Camp, Glacier, 33-2. 3, Mikayla Hall, Capital, 32-10.

Pole vault — 1, Libby Hansen, Capital, 10-0. 2, Kayton Belzer, Capital, 7-6. 2, Breanna Barnes, Glacier, 7-6.

BOYS

Helena Capital 74, Glacier 71

100 — 1, Thomas Carter, Capital, 11.34. 2, Jackson Hensley, Glacier, 11.61. 3, Connor Sullivan, Glacier, 11.64.

200 — 1, Thomas Carter, Capital, 23.56. 2, Jake Turner, Glacier, 23.95. 3, Jackson Hensley, Glacier, 24.26.

400 — 1, Jeff Lillard, Glacier, 52.12. 2, Luke Sullivan, Capital, 52.54. 3, Ethan Anderson, Glacier, 53.90.

800 — 1, Tyler Jost, Capital, 2:09.46. 2, Jacob Curry, Capital, 2:09.98. 3, Kinser Lyman, Capital, 2:23.77.

1,600 — 1, Sam Ells, Glacier, 4:25.13. 2, Henry Ballinger, Capital, 4:35.12. 3, Eric Firestone, Glacier, 5:03.14.

3,200 — 1, Sam Ells, Glacier, 10:24.59. 2, Brody Romano, Capital, 10:37.34. 3, Eric Firestone, Glacier, 11:28.20.

110 hurdles — 1, Caleb Bernhardt, Glacier, 16.10. 2, Merek Mihelish, Capital, 16.99. 3, Alex Brisko, Capital, 17.10.

300 hurdles — 1, Tuff Adams, Capital, 43.74. 2, Evan Barnes, Glacier, 43.81. 3, Matthew Moreni, Capital, 44.38.

400 relay — 1, Glacier 43.90. 2, Helena Capital 45.20.

1,600 relay — 1, Helena Capital 3:32.90. 2, Glacier 3:37.93.

Discus — 1, Cole Dawes, Capital, 127-7. 2, Aiden Krause, Glacier, 119-3. 3, Henry Sellards, Glacier, 115-3.

Javelin — 1, Reuben Hornby, Glacier, 175-6. 2, Erik Junk, Glacier, 156-10. 3, Talon Marsh, Capital, 146-3.

Shot put — 1, Henry Sellards, Glacier, 44-4.5. 2, Talon Marsh, Capital, 44-2. 3, Cole Dawes, Capital, 42-9.

High jump — 1, Jacob Hutchison, Capital, 5-10. 2, Hunter Cronenwett, Capital, 5-8. 3, Ty Olsen, Glacier, 5-4.

Long jump — 1, Hunter Cronenwett, Capital, 21-02.75. 2, Connor Sullivan, Glacier, 21-01. 3, Jeff Lillard, Glacier, 20-11.

Triple jump — 1, Ethan Anderson, Glacier, 38-11.75. 2, Wyatt Cox, Glacier, 36-9.75. 3, Rylan Pevey, Glacier, 36-6.5.

Pole vault — 1, Alex Brisko, Capital, 12-6. 2, Andy Williams, Capital, 12-0. 3, Jackson Barney, Glacier, 11-6.