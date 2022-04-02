ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, IL

Hiltopper Bats Come Alive in the Fourth for 11-1 Win Over Clinton

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThrough the first three innings, the Mt. Pulaski...

The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Cougars sweep home doubleheader

Members of the infield gather in the circle for SIUE during its game against Tennessee State on Saturday in Edwardsville. (Courtesy of SIUE Athletics) SIUE softball picked up a pair of strong pitching performances with back-to-back shutouts by Mia Haynes and Lexi King in a doubleheader sweep over Tennessee State Saturday at Cougar Field.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL

