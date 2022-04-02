Hiltopper Bats Come Alive in the Fourth for 11-1 Win Over Clinton

Adam Price prepares to scoop a throw to first out of the dirt on a play in the top of the sixth inning in St. Joseph-Ogden's home baseball game against St. Thomas More. Price delivered a sacrifice fly to left field to score teammate Taylor Voorhees in the bottom of the third inning. SJO prevailed 9-0 to win the Illini Prairie Conference game.

SAINT JOSEPH, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO