Cass County, IL

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Fulton, Mason by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-03 21:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-04 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Mason The...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 05:32:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-05 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below and blowing snow occuring. Visibility could drop briefly to one half mile or less at times. Plan on poor visibilities and slick roadways to create difficult travel conditions at times. * WHERE...In Passes of the Northeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until midnight Monday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds gusting to 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow with briefly low visibility. Large snow drifts will form. Cold wind chills to 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Winds will begin to decrease this evening, but cold wind chills will continue through midnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-30 13:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL GRANT PARISH At 106 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northwest of Timber Trails, or 8 miles northeast of Boyce, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Grant Parish, including the following locations... Dry Prong, Lake Iatt, Williana and Bentley. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
GRANT PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Jo Daviess, Stephenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Jo Daviess; Stephenson Slick Travel Conditions Continue Snow continues to move eastward across portions of northeast Iowa and northwest Illinois this morning. Some of the snow was heavy and reducing visibility down to a half mile or less in areas. In addition, the heavy snowfall rates were producing snow covered roads north of Highway 30. The snow will diminish from west to east at Cedar Rapids and Manchester after 11 AM. Be prepared for slippery travel conditions and sharply reduced visibility if you`re planning to travel this morning. Slow down and be more cautious when approaching stops and while turning.
CARROLL COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cass by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 00:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...northwestern Louisiana...and northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cass A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LITTLE RIVER...HEMPSTEAD...MILLER...LAFAYETTE SOUTHEASTERN HOWARD AND NORTHWESTERN NEVADA COUNTIES...NORTHWESTERN CADDO...NORTHWESTERN BOSSIER PARISHES IN NORTHWESTERN LOUISIANA AND SOUTHEASTERN CASS COUNTIES At 1200 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Fulton to near Ravanna, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Texarkana, Hope, Prescott, Stamps, Lewisville, Fouke, Bradley, Emmet, Perrytown, Rodessa, Garland, Ida, Fulton, Washington, Mandeville, Genoa, Canfield, McNab, Patmos and Oakhaven. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
CASS COUNTY, TX
City
Fulton, IL
State
Illinois State
County
Cass County, IL
City
Peoria, IL
County
Fulton County, IL
County
Mason County, IL
City
Mason, IL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Montour by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 16:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia; Montour THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR COLUMBIA...SOUTHEASTERN MONTOUR AND SOUTHEASTERN SULLIVAN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central and north central Pennsylvania.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...White Pine County, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County and Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust could further add to any travel difficulties created by the winds.
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northwestern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:10:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County Gusty winds expected today and tonight with areas of blowing dust West to northwest winds of 15 to 30 mph, with gusts to up to 45 mph, are expected today and tonight. This will cause difficulty for travel in spots, especially high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could also create lowered visibility. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
NYE COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Claiborne, Hancock, Hawkins, Northwest Carter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 01:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Claiborne; Hancock; Hawkins; Northwest Carter; Northwest Greene; Sullivan; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Today. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
#Flood#Illinois River#Mason The Flood Warning#Schuyler Counties
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-05 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500 Feet, Teller County and Pikes Peak. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 6 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hendry by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-05 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Hendry FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following counties, Northern Collier and Southwest Hendry. * WHEN...Until 800 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 542 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to training thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen during the last couple of hours. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area from the training thunderstorms. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. If the rainfall amounts increase more than forecast, then a Flash Flood Warning may be needed for this area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Immokalee, Felda and Lake Trafford. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HENDRY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Larimer County Below 6000 Feet, Northwest Weld County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-05 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Avoid outdoor burning or any activity that may cause sparks. The strong winds will likely fuel rapid fire growth. Target Area: Larimer County Below 6000 Feet, Northwest Weld County; Logan County; Northeast Weld County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Fort Collins, Briggsdale, and Sterling. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and a few power outages may result. Strong winds will likely lead to rapid fire growth of any new fire.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Archer, Baylor, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-04 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Archer; Baylor; Clay A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Clay, Archer and southeastern Baylor Counties through 415 PM CDT At 346 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles northwest of Olney, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Archer City, Scotland, Windthorst, Megargel, Lake Kickapoo and southwestern Lake Arrowhead. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 17:14:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-03 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Winds gusting to 50 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting snow is likely. Cold wind chills to 50 below zero are occurring. Wind chills this cold will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until midnight Saturday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds and lowest visibility are near Point Lay. Winds will decrease Saturday night and conditions will improve then. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark, Logan, Montgomery, Pike, Polk, Scott, Yell by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-30 08:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 PM CDT for western, central and southwestern Arkansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 PM CDT for western, central and southwestern Arkansas. Target Area: Clark; Logan; Montgomery; Pike; Polk; Scott; Yell The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Logan County in western Arkansas Northwestern Clark County in southwestern Arkansas North central Pike County in southwestern Arkansas Northeastern Polk County in western Arkansas Eastern Scott County in western Arkansas Southwestern Yell County in central Arkansas Montgomery County in western Arkansas * Until 845 AM CDT. * At 800 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cardiff to near Opal, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mount Ida... Glenwood Norman... Oden Blue Mountain... Cardiff Little Missouri Falls Recreatio Bard Springs Recreation Area Mauldin... Albert Pike Recreation Area Muddy Creek WMA... Stonehouse Recreation Area Opal... Mimosa Gravelly... Fourche Valley Mount Magazine... Belleville Havana... Black Springs HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands; Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon; Southern El Paso County Including Fort Carson and Colorado Springs; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Tuesday from 11 AM to 7 PM for strong winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 227...230...233 AND 237, which includes Southern El Paso county, the lower elevations of Las Animas county and Baca county The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for Wednesday afternoon for strong winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 227...230...233...237 and..224...228...229...231... 232...234...235 and 236, which includes all of the plains except Norther El Paso county, and all of the San Luis Valley RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 227...230...233 AND 237 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 224...228...229...231...232...234...235 and 236.227...230...233 AND 237 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Tuesday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity is in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 227...230...233 and 237. * Winds...North 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts
BACA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central and South Weld County, Morgan County, Phillips County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-05 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Avoid outdoor burning or any activity that may cause sparks. The strong winds will likely fuel rapid fire growth. Target Area: Central and South Weld County; Morgan County; Phillips County; Sedgwick County; Washington County HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Greeley, Fort Morgan, Akron, Julesburg, and Holyoke. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and a few power outages may result. Strong winds will likely lead to rapid fire growth of any new fire.
MORGAN COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands, Inland Charlotte, Inland Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-04 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: DeSoto; Hardee; Highlands; Inland Charlotte; Inland Lee Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Highlands, southeastern Hardee, eastern Charlotte, DeSoto and northeastern Lee Counties through 545 PM EDT At 459 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lake Placid to near Babcock Ranch to 7 miles south of Lehigh Acres. Movement was east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fort Myers, Arcadia, Lake Placid, Lehigh Acres, Southeast Arcadia, Sylvan Shores, Lake Istokpoga, Babcock Ranch, Charleston Park, Olga, Babcock Webb Wma, Venus, Buckingham, Fort Myers Shores, Brighton, Nocatee, Limestone, Brownville, Alva and Placid Lakes. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:10:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; South Central Elko County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range and South Central Elko County. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 2 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. North-south oriented roadways, including U.S. 93, will be impacted with strong crosswinds and will create hazardous driving conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds will create areas of blowing dust, resulting in reduced visibility.
ELKO COUNTY, NV

