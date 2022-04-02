Flood Warning issued for Cass, Fulton, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands; Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon; Southern El Paso County Including Fort Carson and Colorado Springs; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Tuesday from 11 AM to 7 PM for strong winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 227...230...233 AND 237, which includes Southern El Paso county, the lower elevations of Las Animas county and Baca county The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for Wednesday afternoon for strong winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 227...230...233...237 and..224...228...229...231... 232...234...235 and 236, which includes all of the plains except Norther El Paso county, and all of the San Luis Valley RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 227...230...233 AND 237 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 224...228...229...231...232...234...235 and 236.227...230...233 AND 237 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Tuesday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity is in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 227...230...233 and 237. * Winds...North 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts

