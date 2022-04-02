Flood Warning issued for Cass, Fulton, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-04 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: DeSoto; Hardee; Highlands; Inland Charlotte; Inland Lee Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Highlands, southeastern Hardee, eastern Charlotte, DeSoto and northeastern Lee Counties through 545 PM EDT At 459 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lake Placid to near Babcock Ranch to 7 miles south of Lehigh Acres. Movement was east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fort Myers, Arcadia, Lake Placid, Lehigh Acres, Southeast Arcadia, Sylvan Shores, Lake Istokpoga, Babcock Ranch, Charleston Park, Olga, Babcock Webb Wma, Venus, Buckingham, Fort Myers Shores, Brighton, Nocatee, Limestone, Brownville, Alva and Placid Lakes. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
