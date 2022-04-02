Flood Warning issued for Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-05 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Hendry FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following counties, Northern Collier and Southwest Hendry. * WHEN...Until 800 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 542 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to training thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen during the last couple of hours. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area from the training thunderstorms. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. If the rainfall amounts increase more than forecast, then a Flash Flood Warning may be needed for this area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Immokalee, Felda and Lake Trafford. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

HENDRY COUNTY, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO