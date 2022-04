When it comes to laws that protect your pets there is only one state that is better than Illinois, proving that if you are a pet lover Illinois is the state for you!. According to advantagenew.com, Illinois ranks second-best in the country when it comes to laws in place to protect your four-legged family members. It has been a dominant run for the Land of Lincoln when it comes to pet protection, Illinois was on top of this list for 12 years in a row before falling to second place behind Maine. The list is put together by Animal Legal Defense Fund and states are judged in 20 different categories of animal protection. In the article they say...

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO