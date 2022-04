The Lightning scored five goals in this game (including one empty-netter), but if not for the play of Chicago goaltender Kevin Lankinen, they would have tallied many more. Lankinen finished with 38 saves and many of those were high-quality stops. It was a dominant offensive performance for the Lightning, one that featured not only a dazzling display of puck movement from the line of Brayden Point, Nikita Kucherov, and Steven Stamkos, but also a terrific overall game from the unit of Ross Colton, Nick Paul, and Brandon Hagel.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO